Campbell: Postgame

At the post game press conference Dan Campbell appeared so out-of-it (for his team's lost) that he wept. Now that's the sign of a real coach or what? McD would not show any emotion whatsoever if he was standing in Campbell's shoes in that moment; in my eyes that proves that our hd does not possess the passion needed to be a real coach in this league or any other league for that matter. A real coach has passion for his team and for his players, like Campbell demonstrated. DC is a player's coach and McD is not.



Below is the video of the press conference. Tell us what you think? Does McD have the same passion as Campbell or not? In a word, no. You?



