 Campbell: Postgame | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Campbell: Postgame

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

FH Member Since 2003!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 20, 2003
Messages
7,958
Reaction score
4,592
Age
58
Location
Miami
At the post game press conference Dan Campbell appeared so out-of-it (for his team's lost) that he wept. Now that's the sign of a real coach or what? McD would not show any emotion whatsoever if he was standing in Campbell's shoes in that moment; in my eyes that proves that our hd does not possess the passion needed to be a real coach in this league or any other league for that matter. A real coach has passion for his team and for his players, like Campbell demonstrated. DC is a player's coach and McD is not.

Below is the video of the press conference. Tell us what you think? Does McD have the same passion as Campbell or not? In a word, no. You?

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom