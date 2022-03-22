Can Dolphins sink the FA tackle pricing..?

ChitownPhins28
By back-channel sabotaging Armstead's value?
If they can create a rumor that drives down Armstead's price, will it then reduce price on the whole tackle market to where Miami then gets the tackle they wanted to sign, from the get-go, cheaper?
I would think that by all this Armstead negotiation, it would at least knock down Armstead's market if we dont sign him.
