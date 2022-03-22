 Can Dolphins sink the FA tackle pricing..? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can Dolphins sink the FA tackle pricing..?

By back-channel sabotaging Armstead's value?
If they can create a rumor that drives down Armstead's price, will it then reduce price on the whole tackle market to where Miami then gets the tackle they wanted to sign, from the get-go, cheaper?

I would think that by all this Armstead negotiation, it would at least knock down Armstead's market if we dont sign him.
 
As I said in a different post, I’d give him a deadline of noon. If not signed, I would move on to plan B. Get a different tackle and a center by 4 PM.
 
Never been a fan of player who misses so much time no matter how great. His leadership would be negated by the lack of continuity. If we do land him, I wish him health and hope he can survive 17 games.
 
