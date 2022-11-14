 Can Fins Fans Mount A "Malicious Intent" Class Action Suit Against Flores? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can Fins Fans Mount A "Malicious Intent" Class Action Suit Against Flores?

Vaark

Vaark

Ascendo tuum
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
37,671
Reaction score
56,805
Location
Chlamydia Spores
It seems pretty easily proveable, probably with witnesses that Flores did everything he could to undermine Tua, his confidence in the interest of signing a sexual predator.

This is sort of tongue in cheek but OTOH, we now can compare what a nurturing positive coach's influence can have! And make the connection that Flores has deprived our fanbase of the real Tua and in doing so caused irreparable emotional harm.

I also believe that had Watson demanded a real OC instead of two inexperienced bumblers, Flores would have moved heaven and earth to secure one.
 
kosaboy

kosaboy

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 22, 2019
Messages
167
Reaction score
402
Age
46
Location
vancouver, BC
I dont even think about that guy anymore, we have moved on and we doing bigger and better things now.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,750
Reaction score
7,659
Location
Miami
Attempt. Yes. Succeed. Doubt it.


Ross would probably reach out to us to settle it so they wouldn't subpoena all his records.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
13,354
Reaction score
48,588
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
I'd rather settle this the middle school way.

giphy.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom