Can Fins Fans Mount A "Malicious Intent" Class Action Suit Against Flores?

Vaark
Ascendo tuum
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2007
- Messages
- 37,671
- Reaction score
- 56,805
- Location
- Chlamydia Spores
It seems pretty easily proveable, probably with witnesses that Flores did everything he could to undermine Tua, his confidence in the interest of signing a sexual predator.
This is sort of tongue in cheek but OTOH, we now can compare what a nurturing positive coach's influence can have! And make the connection that Flores has deprived our fanbase of the real Tua and in doing so caused irreparable emotional harm.
I also believe that had Watson demanded a real OC instead of two inexperienced bumblers, Flores would have moved heaven and earth to secure one.
This is sort of tongue in cheek but OTOH, we now can compare what a nurturing positive coach's influence can have! And make the connection that Flores has deprived our fanbase of the real Tua and in doing so caused irreparable emotional harm.
I also believe that had Watson demanded a real OC instead of two inexperienced bumblers, Flores would have moved heaven and earth to secure one.