Can Half Measures Work?

The Ghost said: I think McDaniel is going to be the coach in 2026 for a multitude of reasons, the primary ones being Tua and the weak 2026 QB draft class.



I get why a lot of people want a fresh start with a new QB and new coach, but the new QB ain't happening now. And because of that, it probably makes the most sense to keep the continuity of McDaniel's offense and they can re-evaluate what they want to do heading into the much deeper 2027 draft class.



I am ok with it and that's what I expect to happen.



I am more concerned with fixing the problem spots on the roster than dumping Tua and McDaniel but again, I understand why some people don't feel that way.



If next year's draft class looked like 2018 or 2024, I think we'd be more likely to see the overhaul now.



With the right personnel, I think Tua and MM can beat anyone.

I think you hit the nail directly on the head, when you said, "With the right personnel McDaniel and Tua can beat anyone".That's been the issue getting the right personnel to play along with Tua. The 1st four games in the 2023 season leading up to the 70 point game against Denver; proved your point. The offensive line was at its best, the blocking was outstanding from the WR and TE positions and Tua was playing like a man on fire. Its been 2 years since and things haven't exactly looked like they were. Mainly due to injuries and the lack of adjustments to the way defenses began to play against Miami's offense.Over the past two seasons, we saw glimpses here and there of an effective offense, mostly due to a dominant running game that appeared in those games. Which allowed Miami to utilize its other weapons to compliment Tua. But nothing ever developed into anything consistent.What we've begun to see in these past four games is consistent usage of a blocking scheme with two TE's and an occasional sixth Olineman, that actual can counter how defenses have played Miami, to take away the deep ball and middle of the field. I don't think McDaniel and his coaching staff have fully built on this newfound success. There appears to be more they can due.It's certainly opened my eyes as to the possibility of McDaniel keeping his job. But Miami will need to find better options in terms of Oline depth, OG's who can play with better consistency and bigger more physical option at WR#3. I can live with what Rucci and Dulcich have done so far at TE. They bring physicality to the offense.If this offense and improved defense continues leading the way with WINS, I'd be on board with McDaniel in 2026 and perhaps beyond. The physical style of play appears to be finally working. As for Tua, its about time Miami starts looking for a more mobile QB replacement. He's getting older and slower now. It is time to move on.