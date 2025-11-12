 Can Half Measures Work? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can Half Measures Work?

On the high of a complete team win over division rival Buffalo, Mike McDaniel's job as head coach seems a little safer.

I believe Stephen Ross looked at this mess of a season and determined it was more due to lack of talent than coaching. Maybe others in the building convinced him of that. And he could be right. That's been the commonality most years in Miami since Ross purchased the team. I do think the 2022 and 2023 teams were talented, but also lacking in key ways.

So far, it's Grier and two high ranking talent evaluaters who have been sent packing. Doesn't mean McDaniel won't ultimately have the same fate, but if he sticks around can it work?

Grier's main fault IMO was not being able to "fix" the offensive line. Miami never really had a strong foundation under Grier and that clearly needs to change.

McDaniel came in, turned Tua around, and had the reputation as a running game guru. But McDaniel inherited Tua. Judging by the number of playmakers on offense, if McDaniel hand picked a quarterback (or was involved in the process), I think he'd want a multidimensional quarterback.

Will he get the chance to reset at quarterback? Imagine defending all the speed on Miami's offense, and also having to use a spy to slow down the Dolphins quarterback. Now that's stressing a defense.

Personally, I believe you can see signs of brilliance with the run game scheme. Get the offensive line more talent, and give McDaniel a chance to succeed. Maybe that's what Ross is thinking?

If Ross sticks with McDaniel we're always going to see the "oddities" both good and bad. Clock management, the self-inflicted mistakes, and those brilliantly designed plays.

In a league where most games are decided by a handful of plays, I've argued that it's these mistakes costing McDaniel. But big plays matter too. Can fixing the offensive line solve most of Miami's issues?

Do you want to move forward with McDaniel, or do a complete overhaul?
 
I think McDaniel is going to be the coach in 2026 for a multitude of reasons, the primary ones being Tua and the weak 2026 QB draft class.

I get why a lot of people want a fresh start with a new QB and new coach, but the new QB ain't happening now. And because of that, it probably makes the most sense to keep the continuity of McDaniel's offense and they can re-evaluate what they want to do heading into the much deeper 2027 draft class.

I am ok with it and that's what I expect to happen.

I am more concerned with fixing the problem spots on the roster than dumping Tua and McDaniel but again, I understand why some people don't feel that way.

If next year's draft class looked like 2018 or 2024, I think we'd be more likely to see the overhaul now.

With the right personnel, I think Tua and MM can beat anyone.
 
The Ghost said:
I think McDaniel is going to be the coach in 2026 for a multitude of reasons, the primary ones being Tua and the weak 2026 QB draft class.

I get why a lot of people want a fresh start with a new QB and new coach, but the new QB ain't happening now. And because of that, it probably makes the most sense to keep the continuity of McDaniel's offense and they can re-evaluate what they want to do heading into the much deeper 2027 draft class.

I am ok with it and that's what I expect to happen.

I am more concerned with fixing the problem spots on the roster than dumping Tua and McDaniel but again, I understand why some people don't feel that way.

If next year's draft class looked like 2018 or 2024, I think we'd be more likely to see the overhaul now.

With the right personnel, I think Tua and MM can beat anyone.
Good post. I always believed that if Miami's running game could really emerge, they can be successful. Obviously, you aren't going to get 197 yards every game, but Tua does excel in play action when the run game is working.

Ultimately, I do think a multidimensional quarterback would stress defensive to the breaking point in McDaniel's offense.
 
The Ghost said:
I think McDaniel is going to be the coach in 2026 for a multitude of reasons, the primary ones being Tua and the weak 2026 QB draft class.

I get why a lot of people want a fresh start with a new QB and new coach, but the new QB ain't happening now. And because of that, it probably makes the most sense to keep the continuity of McDaniel's offense and they can re-evaluate what they want to do heading into the much deeper 2027 draft class.

I am ok with it and that's what I expect to happen.

I am more concerned with fixing the problem spots on the roster than dumping Tua and McDaniel but again, I understand why some people don't feel that way.

If next year's draft class looked like 2018 or 2024, I think we'd be more likely to see the overhaul now.
Yea I partially agree. Good chance we win the next 3 games, finish the season relatively strong and Tua/McDaniel come back next year. The money has already been paid to Tua, therefore cutting him is not a logical option. Trading him and that contract, good luck with that.

What must change is the Dolphins trust in Tua, he never should have been trusted (extended) after crapping his pants in KC. McDaniel has never publicly snapped at Tua before with a comment like "my expectation is we don't throw 10 picks" so even he is starting to accept reality.

Tua is a nice guy and a decent NFL QB, but not a true franchise NFL QB. I define that as a QB NFL teams want to build around, other than Chris Grier who really wants to build around Tua? So many limitations and risks, he's just not an attractive option long term.

Last year we should have given Tua some serious competition by signing Daniel Jones or drafting Jaxson Dart, but we opted not to because Grier was desperate to make Tua work. Moving forward we cannot repeat that mistake, if a QB more talented than Tua is available (yes even Daniel Jones is a lot more physically talented, and probably smarter too) take him.
 
Not a fan of half-measures because it fragments the responsibility and accountability within the organizational structure.

If Chris Grier for example is accountable for drafting Tua and having him pan out, then when Chris Grier fires Brian Flores and Tua is floundering, Grier has to hire a "QB guru" to help his key draft choice develop. That's inherently self-centered and not team-centered. Better head coaching hires may have been available, but you're too busy trying to help the QB you drafted develop so you can keep your own job.

Similarly here if you hire a GM with the goal of "providing Mike McDaniel with his specific player needs," well then you've done the same thing -- you've made the new GM's job making good on someone the old GM (or the owner) hired. Better GMs may be available for hire, but perhaps they're not interested in acquiring players with the goal of making the Mike McDaniel hire come to fruition.

Hopefully what they do is hire a GM who has the power to hire his own head coach and decide whether Tua will continue as the QB. Then you have a true turning of the page here, without the fragmentation noted above.
 
GhostofJeffIreland said:
Yea I partially agree. Good chance we win the next 3 games, finish the season relatively strong and Tua/McDaniel come back next year. The money has already been paid to Tua, therefore cutting him is not a logical option. Trading him and that contract, good luck with that.

What must change is the Dolphins trust in Tua, he never should have been trusted (extended) after crapping his pants in KC. McDaniel has never publicly snapped at Tua before with a comment like "my expectation is we don't throw 10 picks" so even he is starting to accept reality.

Tua is a nice guy and a decent NFL QB, but not a true franchise NFL QB. I define that as a QB NFL teams want to build around, other than Chris Grier who really wants to build around Tua? So many limitations and risks, he's just not an attractive option long term.

Last year we should have given Tua some serious competition by signing Daniel Jones or drafting Jaxson Dart, but we opted not to because Grier was desperate to make Tua work. Moving forward we cannot repeat that mistake, if a QB more talented than Tua is available (yes even Daniel Jones is a lot more physically talented, and probably smarter too) take him.
Off topic a bit, would you trade Tua for Murray? I think you'd be looking at similar contracts. Arizona doesn't appear to be happy with Murray. A change of scenery could benefit both quarterbacks.

I'd still consider this a short-term option.

I'd still consider this a short-term option.
 
The Ghost said:
I think McDaniel is going to be the coach in 2026 for a multitude of reasons, the primary ones being Tua and the weak 2026 QB draft class.

I get why a lot of people want a fresh start with a new QB and new coach, but the new QB ain't happening now. And because of that, it probably makes the most sense to keep the continuity of McDaniel's offense and they can re-evaluate what they want to do heading into the much deeper 2027 draft class.

I am ok with it and that's what I expect to happen.

I am more concerned with fixing the problem spots on the roster than dumping Tua and McDaniel but again, I understand why some people don't feel that way.

If next year's draft class looked like 2018 or 2024, I think we'd be more likely to see the overhaul now.

With the right personnel, I think Tua and MM can beat anyone.
I think you hit the nail directly on the head, when you said, "With the right personnel McDaniel and Tua can beat anyone".

That's been the issue getting the right personnel to play along with Tua. The 1st four games in the 2023 season leading up to the 70 point game against Denver; proved your point. The offensive line was at its best, the blocking was outstanding from the WR and TE positions and Tua was playing like a man on fire. Its been 2 years since and things haven't exactly looked like they were. Mainly due to injuries and the lack of adjustments to the way defenses began to play against Miami's offense.

Over the past two seasons, we saw glimpses here and there of an effective offense, mostly due to a dominant running game that appeared in those games. Which allowed Miami to utilize its other weapons to compliment Tua. But nothing ever developed into anything consistent.

What we've begun to see in these past four games is consistent usage of a blocking scheme with two TE's and an occasional sixth Olineman, that actual can counter how defenses have played Miami, to take away the deep ball and middle of the field. I don't think McDaniel and his coaching staff have fully built on this newfound success. There appears to be more they can due.

It's certainly opened my eyes as to the possibility of McDaniel keeping his job. But Miami will need to find better options in terms of Oline depth, OG's who can play with better consistency and bigger more physical option at WR#3. I can live with what Rucci and Dulcich have done so far at TE. They bring physicality to the offense.

If this offense and improved defense continues leading the way with WINS, I'd be on board with McDaniel in 2026 and perhaps beyond. The physical style of play appears to be finally working. As for Tua, its about time Miami starts looking for a more mobile QB replacement. He's getting older and slower now. It is time to move on.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
On the high of a complete team win over division rival Buffalo, Mike McDaniel's job as head coach seems a little safer.

I believe Stephen Ross looked at this mess of a season and determined it was more due to lack of talent than coaching. Maybe others in the building convinced him of that. And he could be right. That's been the commonality most years in Miami since Ross purchased the team. I do think the 2022 and 2023 teams were talented, but also lacking in key ways.

So far, it's Grier and two high ranking talent evaluaters who have been sent packing. Doesn't mean McDaniel won't ultimately have the same fate, but if he sticks around can it work?

Grier's main fault IMO was not being able to "fix" the offensive line. Miami never really had a strong foundation under Grier and that clearly needs to change.

McDaniel came in, turned Tua around, and had the reputation as a running game guru. But McDaniel inherited Tua. Judging by the number of playmakers on offense, if McDaniel hand picked a quarterback (or was involved in the process), I think he'd want a multidimensional quarterback.

Will he get the chance to reset at quarterback? Imagine defending all the speed on Miami's offense, and also having to use a spy to slow down the Dolphins quarterback. Now that's stressing a defense.

Personally, I believe you can see signs of brilliance with the run game scheme. Get the offensive line more talent, and give McDaniel a chance to succeed. Maybe that's what Ross is thinking?

If Ross sticks with McDaniel we're always going to see the "oddities" both good and bad. Clock management, the self-inflicted mistakes, and those brilliantly designed plays.

In a league where most games are decided by a handful of plays, I've argued that it's these mistakes costing McDaniel. But big plays matter too. Can fixing the offensive line solve most of Miami's issues?

Do you want to move forward with McDaniel, or do a complete overhaul?
McD hasn't shown the prowess at the HC position to get us where we want to go. Aside from calling plays and designing the offense, he's a train-wreck as an HC. "I know...I'll call a time-out to argue a questionable penalty 5 seconds into the game!" Still a failure at challenges, both the ones he challenges and the ones he doesn't. I understand he's listening to somebody in the booth recommending what to do...but how many times does that someone have to **** you over before you make a change?

He's had a QB performing, statistically, in the top 3 in the league, 2 of the top 5 (at times) WRs in the league, a stellar, top 5 RB, yet hasn't done jack. He fattened up on empty calories.

Ross is blind enough not to see it, however. "Process over results..." How can you prove the process good without good results? ****ing clown.

Don't matter who they bring in/back next year...nothing will get them where they "say" they expect to be, and it was Ross' own words, "Super Bowl contender." At least he can spell it.
 
GhostofJeffIreland said:
Yea I partially agree. Good chance we win the next 3 games, finish the season relatively strong and Tua/McDaniel come back next year. The money has already been paid to Tua, therefore cutting him is not a logical option. Trading him and that contract, good luck with that.

What must change is the Dolphins trust in Tua, he never should have been trusted (extended) after crapping his pants in KC. McDaniel has never publicly snapped at Tua before with a comment like "my expectation is we don't throw 10 picks" so even he is starting to accept reality.

Tua is a nice guy and a decent NFL QB, but not a true franchise NFL QB. I define that as a QB NFL teams want to build around, other than Chris Grier who really wants to build around Tua? So many limitations and risks, he's just not an attractive option long term.

Last year we should have given Tua some serious competition by signing Daniel Jones or drafting Jaxson Dart, but we opted not to because Grier was desperate to make Tua work. Moving forward we cannot repeat that mistake, if a QB more talented than Tua is available (yes even Daniel Jones is a lot more physically talented, and probably smarter too) take him.
Good points. I think it comes down to the vision the new GM wants for Miami. It might be Ross's vision, and that's what concerns me. I think he wants an exciting, offensive oriented team, which is okay if they win.

Personally, I want a physical team in the mold of Philadelphia or Baltimore. But Im just a fan! 😆

Personally, I want a physical team in the mold of Philadelphia or Baltimore. But Im just a fan! 😆
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Off topic a bit, would you trade Tua for Murray? I think you'd be looking at similar contracts. Arizona doesn't appear to be happy with Murray. A change of scenery could benefit both quarterbacks.

I'd still consider this a short-term option.
I don't really watch Murray so it's tough for me to say. Both guys I would not consider franchise NFL QB's at this time, if they hit FA nobody is paying them the big bucks. Sometimes it's better to stick with the devil you know, so I probably would not make this trade. It's only 1.5 years left of Tua's guaranteed money anyway, so next year is his last shot in Miami to really prove himself.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
McD hasn't shown the prowess at the HC position to get us where we want to go. Aside from calling plays and designing the offense, he's a train-wreck as an HC. "I know...I'll call a time-out to argue a questionable penalty 5 seconds into the game!" Still a failure at challenges, both the ones he challenges and the ones he doesn't. I understand he's listening to somebody in the booth recommending what to do...but how many times does that someone have to **** you over before you make a change?

He's had a QB performing, statistically, in the top 3 in the league, 2 of the top 5 (at times) WRs in the league, a stellar, top 5 RB, yet hasn't done jack. He fattened up on empty calories.

Ross is blind enough not to see it, however. "Process over results..." How can you prove the process good without good results? ****ing clown.

Don't matter who they bring in/back next year...nothing will get them where they "say" they expect to be, and it was Ross' own words, "Super Bowl contender." At least he can spell it.
To your point, the little details with McDaniel have hurt him. Hard to imagine a lot of improvement with clock management, time outs etc. Good point on others in the booth recommending challenges. That person(s) should be replaced!

I think some of the self-inflicted stuff could get better with better players, and better luck with injuries. Miami seemingly always ends up testing their offensive line depth, as one example. Lesser talent, less playing time, you get the holds, false starts etc.

The defense was historically bad for about half the season, which probably cost Miami at least two wins. At 5-5, with the remaining schedule, maybe it's a different story?
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Good post. I always believed that if Miami's running game could really emerge, they can be successful. Obviously, you aren't going to get 197 yards every game, but Tua does excel in play action when the run game is working.
That would be a bad strategy. The effectiveness of the passing game in the NFL, and even play-action passing, is unrelated to any run game variables -- i.e., rushing frequency, rushing volume, rushing efficiency, etc. The two facets of the game function independently.

If the Dolphins move forward on the basis of making good on Tua via that approach, it would indicate a tremendous lack of knowledge of how the game functions.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Off topic a bit, would you trade Tua for Murray? I think you'd be looking at similar contracts. Arizona doesn't appear to be happy with Murray. A change of scenery could benefit both quarterbacks.

I'd still consider this a short-term option.
Yes. I would in a heartbeat.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Off topic a bit, would you trade Tua for Murray? I think you'd be looking at similar contracts. Arizona doesn't appear to be happy with Murray. A change of scenery could benefit both quarterbacks.

I'd still consider this a short-term option.
Absolutely not. Murray isn't a QB. He's an athlete. And I tried to like him but I saw a video a couple of weeks ago breaking down his decision making process, it's horrible.
 
