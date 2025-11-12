Can Half Measures Work?

On the high of a complete team win over division rival Buffalo, Mike McDaniel's job as head coach seems a little safer.



I believe Stephen Ross looked at this mess of a season and determined it was more due to lack of talent than coaching. Maybe others in the building convinced him of that. And he could be right. That's been the commonality most years in Miami since Ross purchased the team. I do think the 2022 and 2023 teams were talented, but also lacking in key ways.



So far, it's Grier and two high ranking talent evaluaters who have been sent packing. Doesn't mean McDaniel won't ultimately have the same fate, but if he sticks around can it work?



Grier's main fault IMO was not being able to "fix" the offensive line. Miami never really had a strong foundation under Grier and that clearly needs to change.



McDaniel came in, turned Tua around, and had the reputation as a running game guru. But McDaniel inherited Tua. Judging by the number of playmakers on offense, if McDaniel hand picked a quarterback (or was involved in the process), I think he'd want a multidimensional quarterback.



Will he get the chance to reset at quarterback? Imagine defending all the speed on Miami's offense, and also having to use a spy to slow down the Dolphins quarterback. Now that's stressing a defense.



Personally, I believe you can see signs of brilliance with the run game scheme. Get the offensive line more talent, and give McDaniel a chance to succeed. Maybe that's what Ross is thinking?



If Ross sticks with McDaniel we're always going to see the "oddities" both good and bad. Clock management, the self-inflicted mistakes, and those brilliantly designed plays.



In a league where most games are decided by a handful of plays, I've argued that it's these mistakes costing McDaniel. But big plays matter too. Can fixing the offensive line solve most of Miami's issues?



Do you want to move forward with McDaniel, or do a complete overhaul?