Can Half Measures Work?

On the high of a complete team win over division rival Buffalo, Mike McDaniel's job as head coach seems a little safer.

I believe Stephen Ross looked at this mess of a season and determined it was more due to lack of talent than coaching. Maybe others in the building convinced him of that. And he could be right. That's been the commonality most years in Miami since Ross purchased the team. I do think the 2022 and 2023 teams were talented, but also lacking in key ways.

So far, it's Grier and two high ranking talent evaluaters who have been sent packing. Doesn't mean McDaniel won't ultimately have the same fate, but if he sticks around can it work?

Grier's main fault IMO was not being able to "fix" the offensive line. Miami never really had a strong foundation under Grier and that clearly needs to change.

McDaniel came in, turned Tua around, and had the reputation as a running game guru. But McDaniel inherited Tua. Judging by the number of playmakers on offense, if McDaniel hand picked a quarterback (or was involved in the process), I think he'd want a multidimensional quarterback.

Will he get the chance to reset at quarterback? Imagine defending all the speed on Miami's offense, and also having to use a spy to slow down the Dolphins quarterback. Now that's stressing a defense.

Personally, I believe you can see signs of brilliance with the run game scheme. Get the offensive line more talent, and give McDaniel a chance to succeed. Maybe that's what Ross is thinking?

If Ross sticks with McDaniel we're always going to see the "oddities" both good and bad. Clock management, the self-inflicted mistakes, and those brilliantly designed plays.

In a league where most games are decided by a handful of plays, I've argued that it's these mistakes costing McDaniel. But big plays matter too. Can fixing the offensive line solve most of Miami's issues?

Do you want to move forward with McDaniel, or do a complete overhaul?
 
I think McDaniel is going to be the coach in 2026 for a multitude of reasons, the primary ones being Tua and the weak 2026 QB draft class.

I get why a lot of people want a fresh start with a new QB and new coach, but the new QB ain't happening now. And because of that, it probably makes the most sense to keep the continuity of McDaniel's offense and they can re-evaluate what they want to do heading into the much deeper 2027 draft class.

I am ok with it and that's what I expect to happen.

I am more concerned with fixing the problem spots on the roster than dumping Tua and McDaniel but again, I understand why some people don't feel that way.

If next year's draft class looked like 2018 or 2024, I think we'd be more likely to see the overhaul now.

With the right personnel, I think Tua and MM can beat anyone.
 
I think McDaniel is going to be the coach in 2026 for a multitude of reasons, the primary ones being Tua and the weak 2026 QB draft class.

I get why a lot of people want a fresh start with a new QB and new coach, but the new QB ain't happening now. And because of that, it probably makes the most sense to keep the continuity of McDaniel's offense and they can re-evaluate what they want to do heading into the much deeper 2027 draft class.

I am ok with it and that's what I expect to happen.

I am more concerned with fixing the problem spots on the roster than dumping Tua and McDaniel but again, I understand why some people don't feel that way.

If next year's draft class looked like 2018 or 2024, I think we'd be more likely to see the overhaul now.

With the right personnel, I think Tua and MM can beat anyone.
Good post. I always believed that if Miami's running game could really emerge, they can be successful. Obviously, you aren't going to get 197 yards every game, but Tua does excel in play action when the run game is working.

Ultimately, I do think a multidimensional quarterback would stress defensive to the breaking point in McDaniel's offense.
 
