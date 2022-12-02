Can I Uber to Game (jets/dolphins)?

Ubering back out from the stadium is the tough part. The rates are much higher in close proximity to the stadium and the traffic is way too bad for them to get to you very easily. I also couldn’t find the designated area but I didn’t try very hard. If you are able to walk a couple of miles in the direction of your hotel and then call one from the gas station it’s much cheaper and easier to get one. That’s what I did after the Browns game. I’m sure it’s much more fun of a walk after a win than a loss! Plus, my group was enamored with that crazy Bills/Vikings ending during our walk which made it a more enjoyable time.



If you can’t walk then you could try to schedule a pick up or make sure you know where the designated area is so that you aren’t scrambling for an option. The taxis outside were trying to charge me $200 for an 11 minute ride.