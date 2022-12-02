 Can I Uber to Game (jets/dolphins)? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can I Uber to Game (jets/dolphins)?

landshark44

landshark44

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2005
Messages
205
Reaction score
62
Location
Brigantine, NJ
thx.. trying to plan a trip without renting a car.. i'm a dolphins fan from NJ.... week 17 game (1-8-23)

i saw that the "stadium hotel" has a free shuttle to the stadium.. but i think i'd rather stay on the beach.. wondering if it's possible to get an uber to the stadium, or is that just unpractical -given the traffic.... or if anyone knows of a beach hotel with shuttle to the game..

thx
 
K

kdog69

Rookie
Joined
Apr 13, 2006
Messages
302
Reaction score
500
When I went a few year ago to watch them play the Jets, I took an Uber to the game and it was ok. The issue is getting one after the game. It was a nightmare! I ended up having to walk to a store/gas station to get an Uber back to Hotel. They say there is a designated area for Ubers/Lyft, but I couldn't find it. Tons of Taxi's waiting outside though.
 
Finzer

Finzer

After college it's called Alcoholism.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 30, 2005
Messages
178
Reaction score
114
Location
North Carolina highlands
Ubering back out from the stadium is the tough part. The rates are much higher in close proximity to the stadium and the traffic is way too bad for them to get to you very easily. I also couldn’t find the designated area but I didn’t try very hard. If you are able to walk a couple of miles in the direction of your hotel and then call one from the gas station it’s much cheaper and easier to get one. That’s what I did after the Browns game. I’m sure it’s much more fun of a walk after a win than a loss! Plus, my group was enamored with that crazy Bills/Vikings ending during our walk which made it a more enjoyable time.

If you can’t walk then you could try to schedule a pick up or make sure you know where the designated area is so that you aren’t scrambling for an option. The taxis outside were trying to charge me $200 for an 11 minute ride.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom