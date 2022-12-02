Can I Uber to Game (jets/dolphins)?

landshark44
- Brigantine, NJ
thx.. trying to plan a trip without renting a car.. i'm a dolphins fan from NJ.... week 17 game (1-8-23)
i saw that the "stadium hotel" has a free shuttle to the stadium.. but i think i'd rather stay on the beach.. wondering if it's possible to get an uber to the stadium, or is that just unpractical -given the traffic.... or if anyone knows of a beach hotel with shuttle to the game..
thx
