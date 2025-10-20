Can it be that Marc Anthony, Gloria Estefan, and the Williams Sisters are to blame here?

I am really struggling and having difficulty understanding how Stephen Ross can continue kicking the can down the road with Grier, McDaniel, and Tua? I want to preface this by saying that I like all of the entertainers and sports figures above...as entertainers and experts in their own fields.



But could the Dolphins problem stem from Ross listening to Entertainment stars and A listers who are 5% shareholders? I have a strong suspicion that Tua was drafted with heavy influence from people in the Entertainment industry that have no clue about the sport of Football!! Tua was popular but not the best choice at the time, but A listers like the popular choices (it gives them something to brag about at ****tail parties). I am not saying Ross is giving them a full vote but feel he could be listening and heavily influenced by that 5% group behind the scenes to win popularity and approval! Case in point Tua, Tyreek, and Ramsey were all popular big names in the headlines before coming to Miami!



I personally can't rationalize the decisions made since 2008 when he took over the team and 2013 giving shares (also giving input I believe) to the entertainment / Hollywood crowd! If Ross was serious about winning games, why would he give 5% of the team away to these stars? It's about his popularity to be in the "Popular Connected" crowd. Otherwise, why not give up 5% to Joe Blow millionaire who has no Star power and could potentially have some knowledge of the game of Football? The answer is that he makes his decisions on popularity. I'm sure Grier is well liked among these A listers, Tua was a rock star at the time he was drafted, and McD was a big star on Tv's "Hard Knocks"! Tyreek was a household name in football along with Jalen Ramsey when we plunked down big bucks to get them.



We have been in 4 WC's (all losses) since Ross took the ownership helm in 2008 and seeded some of the team's decision making to popular opinion I believe from famous big names!



It will be hard to fire any of these because McD, Grier and Tua are popular with the A listers.



It's the only thing I can think of to explain what the hell is going on??