Can Miami Contend? Five Keys to the Season

Now that the roster is 90-95 percent set, with probably an add at corner in the works, what will the 2025 season bring? Can Miami contend? Here are five keys for a successful upcoming season.



1. Mike McDaniel's Adaptation

It's never a good sign when players start questioning the head coach. Soft is already out there. So, the question is whether McDaniel can keep this ship afloat, and take the team to the next level? Working in his favor, this looks to be the best offensive group he has had in Miami. The offseason also focused on bringing in physical players. Can McDaniel create a more physical environment and mind set?



2. Tua’s Health

Simply put, Miami wins when Tua is on the field. This could be a big year for him if he stays healthy. Wilson and Ewers offer interesting backup options.



3. The Pass Rush

The health of Phillips and Chubb may be the key to the defense. With a young, mostly unproven secondary, the Dolphins pass rush has to do a lot better than last year. Robinson and Sieler add to this as well. You know teams are going to come out passing against Miami until, or if, they can stop it.



4. Short-yardage Offense

At least on paper, this is an area where Miami looks a lot stronger. The additions of Daniels and Savaiinaea at guard and Gordon/ Mattison at running back should help. The Dolphins were 11-20 on 3rd and one and 0-3 on 4th and one. That was last in the NFL and won't cut it.



5. Some Luck

Football is a game of inches, with two to three plays deciding most games. A little luck, in terms of fewer injuries, calls going Miami’s way, couldn't hurt. As an aside, maybe it's just my perception, but Miami seems to be on the wrong side of missed calls a lot. Specifically, refs allow a lot of physical play and holding against Hill and Waddle beyond 5-yards.



What has the feel of a transition year, could turn into something much more interesting if most of the above is answered in a positive.