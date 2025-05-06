 Can Miami Contend? Five Keys to the Season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can Miami Contend? Five Keys to the Season

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
27,313
Reaction score
39,908
Now that the roster is 90-95 percent set, with probably an add at corner in the works, what will the 2025 season bring? Can Miami contend? Here are five keys for a successful upcoming season.

1. Mike McDaniel's Adaptation
It's never a good sign when players start questioning the head coach. Soft is already out there. So, the question is whether McDaniel can keep this ship afloat, and take the team to the next level? Working in his favor, this looks to be the best offensive group he has had in Miami. The offseason also focused on bringing in physical players. Can McDaniel create a more physical environment and mind set?

2. Tua’s Health
Simply put, Miami wins when Tua is on the field. This could be a big year for him if he stays healthy. Wilson and Ewers offer interesting backup options.

3. The Pass Rush
The health of Phillips and Chubb may be the key to the defense. With a young, mostly unproven secondary, the Dolphins pass rush has to do a lot better than last year. Robinson and Sieler add to this as well. You know teams are going to come out passing against Miami until, or if, they can stop it.

4. Short-yardage Offense
At least on paper, this is an area where Miami looks a lot stronger. The additions of Daniels and Savaiinaea at guard and Gordon/ Mattison at running back should help. The Dolphins were 11-20 on 3rd and one and 0-3 on 4th and one. That was last in the NFL and won't cut it.

5. Some Luck
Football is a game of inches, with two to three plays deciding most games. A little luck, in terms of fewer injuries, calls going Miami’s way, couldn't hurt. As an aside, maybe it's just my perception, but Miami seems to be on the wrong side of missed calls a lot. Specifically, refs allow a lot of physical play and holding against Hill and Waddle beyond 5-yards.

What has the feel of a transition year, could turn into something much more interesting if most of the above is answered in a positive.
 
The D, it will come down to the D and specifically the secondary. I believe the DL and maybe even the LBs are OK, pass rush is also good but the lack of a true DB or safety will hinder the ability to slow down good QBs who extend plays. 2025 = how good will D be, the end.
 
MrChadRico said:
No, Miami will not be contending in 2025.

Thread over 😆
Click to expand...
We'll be contending for 3rd in AFC East. IMO. Although I did briefly get optimistic after the draft. You never really know...
Han Solo Optimism GIF by Star Wars
 
DrMultimedia said:
We'll be contending for 3rd in AFC East. IMO. Although I did briefly get optimistic after the draft. You never really know...
Han Solo Optimism GIF by Star Wars
Click to expand...
It will take a lot to contend, but I don't think it's impossible. I really think Miami has to get off to a good start, or things could quickly go sideways.
 
DrMultimedia said:
We'll be contending for 3rd in AFC East. IMO. Although I did briefly get optimistic after the draft. You never really know...
Han Solo Optimism GIF by Star Wars
Click to expand...
Things more likley than the Dolphins contending for a title in 2025.

The existence of sasquatch being real.

World peace being achieved in 2025.

Humans discovering how to travel by the speed of light.

The discovery of the Lost city of Z.

Corticepts turning humans into a real life version of "The Last of Us."


-Its ridiculous to even consider when you look at how good the Eagles, Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Commanders and Bucs will be.
 
MrChadRico said:
Things more likley than the Dolphins contending for a title in 2025.

The existence of sasquatch being real.

World peace being achieved in 2025.

Humans discovering how to travel by the speed of light.

The discovery of the Lost city of Z.

Corticepts turning humans into a real life version of "The Last of Us."


-Its ridiculous to even consider when you look at how good the Eagles, Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Commanders and Bucs will be.
Click to expand...


200 (1).gif
 
MrChadRico said:
Things more likley than the Dolphins contending for a title in 2025.

The existence of sasquatch being real.

World peace being achieved in 2025.

Humans discovering how to travel by the speed of light.

The discovery of the Lost city of Z.

Corticepts turning humans into a real life version of "The Last of Us."


-Its ridiculous to even consider when you look at how good the Eagles, Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Commanders and Bucs will be.
Click to expand...
😆 🤣 I was thinking more in terms of contending for a playoff spot, but you're telling me sasquatch isn't real?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom