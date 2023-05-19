Can Miami Contend with Mike White at QB?

Dolphins have a ton of talent but is a very fragile team. If Tua goes down for an extended period most see us folding our contender tents until next year. We do not have a top running game and proven top D to fall back on like a SF. Tua has been injured a lot and considered retiring which does not instill a lot of confidence.



Mike White, in two seasons of very limited work, has shown to be average at best. Can McD make him better? Yes. Would it be enough to contend? Doubtful