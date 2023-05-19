 Can Miami Contend with Mike White at QB? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can Miami Contend with Mike White at QB?

S

So Be

Club Member
Joined
Jul 2, 2006
Messages
16,344
Reaction score
1,967
Dolphins have a ton of talent but is a very fragile team. If Tua goes down for an extended period most see us folding our contender tents until next year. We do not have a top running game and proven top D to fall back on like a SF. Tua has been injured a lot and considered retiring which does not instill a lot of confidence.

Mike White, in two seasons of very limited work, has shown to be average at best. Can McD make him better? Yes. Would it be enough to contend? Doubtful
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
4,617
Reaction score
7,178
Location
Minnesota
So Be said:
Dolphins have a ton of talent but is a very fragile team. If Tua goes down for an extended period most see us folding our contender tents until next year. We do not have a top running game and proven top D to fall back on like a SF. Tua has been injured a lot and considered retiring which does not instill a lot of confidence.

Mike White, in two seasons of very limited work, has shown to be average at best. Can McD make him better? Yes. Would it be enough to contend? Doubtful
Click to expand...
Good thread topic. I for one see a fragile team as well. Very talented on paper, but we are literally counting on a high number of players coming off of injury from last year. If/when they go down, we are back to square one. Tua must stay healthy enough to play every game this season.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
10,201
Reaction score
13,674
I don’t think so..

When I look at white I see a one speed thrower, not a lot of variation to the ball flight..not sure about his anticipation skills, that and accuracy are the most important traits in this offense

Could be wrong he is a gamer..

I do think we’ll have an elite defense this year so that initself can carry you all the way..
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
4,617
Reaction score
7,178
Location
Minnesota
I'd be more confident in Skyler playing than Mike White... I never liked the pickup. People here were satisfied with that, not me. Skyler should be our #2. You don't rely on a guy that won the last game of the year and almost led us to a win in Buffalo in a playoff game to reduce him to #3 the very next season. Not a good look for coach IMO
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
11,929
Reaction score
19,901
Location
Bethlehem, Pa
I think he has the physical composition to throw for 500 yards in a game in and it wouldn’t shock me. Granted we’d probably lose that as is usually the case with those high yardage games.

I am intrigued by this kid, not that I actually want to see him (or ST) ever have to play a meaningful down.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
12,173
Reaction score
14,310
So Be said:
Dolphins have a ton of talent but is a very fragile team. If Tua goes down for an extended period most see us folding our contender tents until next year. We do not have a top running game and proven top D to fall back on like a SF. Tua has been injured a lot and considered retiring which does not instill a lot of confidence.

Mike White, in two seasons of very limited work, has shown to be average at best. Can McD make him better? Yes. Would it be enough to contend? Doubtful
Click to expand...

Contend for a playoff spot? Yup. For the SB? Unlikely. Miami would still have a solid D and weapons on O, but TT is a starter for a reason
 
SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
21,464
Reaction score
24,838
White might be able to get you 2-2 in four starts, but Miami won't contend for a super bowl if he has to start for a good portion of the season.

I think he's an upgrade over Bridgewater, but that's not certain.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
4,434
Reaction score
7,014
I would have liked to see what White could have done last year had he not been injured so soon after taking over in NY.

Not that I wanted the Jets to do well but he looked pretty good when he got his chance, granted it was against the terrible Vikings defense.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
10,201
Reaction score
13,674
SF Dolphin Fan said:
White might be able to get you 2-2 in four starts, but Miami won't contend for a super bowl if he has to start for a good portion of the season.

I think he's an upgrade over Bridgewater, but that's not certain.
Click to expand...
Not sure I’ve ever disliked a player that wore our uniform more than stunkwater

He stole money from us like David garrard did
 
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
6,579
Reaction score
2,963
Location
Los Angeles, CA
Given Tua’s history and the fact that he could be shut down at any moment we need to carry 3 QBs.

With that said, I don’t think White will be our QB2. I expect Thompson to win the backup job.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
15,913
Reaction score
36,525
Location
Montreal
Meh... Fins almost beat the Bills on the road in the playoffs with Skylar ****ing Thompson, so who knows at this point...
 
C l u t c H 385

C l u t c H 385

Super Donator
Joined
Sep 24, 2010
Messages
2,285
Reaction score
3,210
No. He's trash. We need Tua to have a chance at anything significant. He's worse than Bridgewater.

That's the case with most starting QBs in the league though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom