 Can Miami Get it Done in One Offseason?

Can Miami Get it Done in One Offseason?

I know the 2024 season isn't over, as Miami still has slim playoff hopes.

But the offseason is still coming quickly either way, playoffs or not. Fortunately, we're looking at a draft that appears strong and might match up well with the Dolphins needs.

Unfortunately, Miami has a lot of needs.

Can the team hit on enough picks, and spend wisely on a few adds in free agency? Specifically, can the team get it done in one offseason and potentially be a legitimate contender in 2025? There are good pieces on the team.

The needs are many. I'd probably list it something like this.

1). Two Guards (high round, likely 2nd/late round or cheap FA)
2). Pass Rusher (1st round)
3). Safety (mid round/ free agent)
4). Linebacker (mid round/free agent)
5. Wide Receiver/Tight End (mid round/free agent)
6. Backup quarterback (late round)
7 Corner (? Could see a high pick)

The pass rush add could be a defensive tackle, defensive end or linebacker. I really think the team needs another DT opposite Seiler.
 
Grie's been working on this rebilt for several years now and the team is still not very good. There's no way he can fix it now in one off season.

We only have 4.7 mill of cap space for 2025 with only 35 players under contract ......so in case people think we can do great in free agency, don’t expect any big gets in free agency so we're down to the draft which grier is not very good at.
 
Danny said:
Grie's been working on this rebilt for several years now and the team is still not very good. There's no way he can fix it now in one off season.

We only have 4.7 mill of cap space for 2025 with only 35 players under contract ......so in case people think we can do great in free agency, don’t expect any big gets in free agency so we're down to the draft which grier is not very good at.
Yeah, definitely going to be a challenge. Miami will be bargain shopping in free agency for sure.

Almost can't miss early in this draft, though. Lots of talent at defensive tackle, defensive end and enough to find a guard R2, I think.

I also like the tight end class and safeties.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I think we can put a decent dent in this list in one year…..the entire list will likely take a couple of years

We also have to hit on our draft class at a greater clip than we have previously

However I don’t think you need the entire list to become more competitive, but it would be nice!
 
The lack of cap space would be an… issue… with a good GM… And then there is Grier.

Also, how does Danny Crossman still have a job?
 
Rick Cartman said:
I think a proficient GM could do some tinkering and drafting to get some of the kinks out

The current guy? Absolutely no faith in that. He will rob peter to pay paul to plug holes on the roster.
I totally agree. With how many needs we have, a good GM could make the best out of our limited cap space and what draft picks we do have.

I don't have much confidence in Grier to do it.
 
E30M3 said:
With Grier in charge? No. Remove him now, with some luck we could be back in play in 2 years.
I know a lot of fans feel that way. He definitely has struggled finding enough offensive line help.

Overall, I think he's slightly above average. And I think we are stuck with him for at least one more season.
 
Overall, I think he's slightly above average.
🤣
 
Bob512 said:
I think we can put a decent dent in this list in one year…..the entire list will likely take a couple of years

We also have to hit on our draft class at a greater clip than we have previously

However I don’t think you need the entire list to become more competitive, but it would be nice!
I think I'd take advantage of the deep defensive tackle class in round 1. Walter Nolen and Kenneth Grant should both be in that range. Nolen has a lot of projection as a pass rusher too. Grant can push the pocket. More like a Tim Bowens maybe in that regard.

Some bigger DE's with potential are possibilities. Can the Dolphins bank on Phillips coming back?

In the 2nd, I almost think Miami has to get offensive line help. Not sure enough talent lasts to the end of round three.

I like Oronde Gadsden Jr. in that 3rd round range. Essentially, I think he'd be what Miami was hoping OBJ would add.

I have no idea about free agency, but I do think Miami will look for cheap safety and linebacker options.

What to do with Chubb is another question.
 
YorkshirePhin said:
Overall, I think he's slightly above average.
🤣
It's a fair question. But Grier has drafted fairly well and Miami had eight players listed in the top 100 coming into the season.

The 2024 draft is also starting to look pretty good. Chop Robinson is at least in the discussion for DROTY. He's making an impact. Patrick Paul has looked solid at left tackle. Wright started strong, but hasn't played much lately. Washington is coming on.

I will say, Grier has made questionable trades and hasn't done a good enough job on foundation pieces.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I think I'd take advantage of the deep defensive tackle class in round 1. Walter Nolen and Kenneth Grant should both be in that range. Nolen has a lot of projection as a pass rusher too. Grant can push the pocket. More like a Tim Bowens maybe in that regard.

Some bigger DE's with potential are possibilities. Can the Dolphins bank on Phillips coming back?

In the 2nd, I almost think Miami has to get offensive line help. Not sure enough talent lasts to the end of round three.

I like Oronde Gadsden Jr. in that 3rd round range. Essentially, I think he'd be what Miami was hoping OBJ would add.

I have no idea about free agency, but I do think Miami will look for cheap safety and linebacker options.

What to do with Chubb is another question.
Agree…..but I think I am drafting the nastiest and meanest LB we can find. We need a killer or two in the middle
 
