Can Miami Get it Done in One Offseason?

I know the 2024 season isn't over, as Miami still has slim playoff hopes.



But the offseason is still coming quickly either way, playoffs or not. Fortunately, we're looking at a draft that appears strong and might match up well with the Dolphins needs.



Unfortunately, Miami has a lot of needs.



Can the team hit on enough picks, and spend wisely on a few adds in free agency? Specifically, can the team get it done in one offseason and potentially be a legitimate contender in 2025? There are good pieces on the team.



The needs are many. I'd probably list it something like this.



1). Two Guards (high round, likely 2nd/late round or cheap FA)

2). Pass Rusher (1st round)

3). Safety (mid round/ free agent)

4). Linebacker (mid round/free agent)

5. Wide Receiver/Tight End (mid round/free agent)

6. Backup quarterback (late round)

7 Corner (? Could see a high pick)



The pass rush add could be a defensive tackle, defensive end or linebacker. I really think the team needs another DT opposite Seiler.