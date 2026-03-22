 Can Miami Lead the NFL in Rushing? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can Miami Lead the NFL in Rushing?

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

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The last three teams to lead the NFL in rushing, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Buffalo, have quarterbacks who can get chunk yardage on the ground.

The addition of Willis gives Miami that type of quarterback. While the 2025 season was a disappointment for the Dolphins, the team had a four-game stretch where they averaged nearly 200 yards per game rushing. That included a dominating win over Buffalo.

There may not be a better back in the NFL in making the first defender miss than Achane. Trade rumors aside, if Sullivan keeps Achane and adds an offensive lineman fairly early, the components are there.

It seems pretty likely that Sullivan will add an offensive linemen early, maybe as high as 11. I also expect Sullivan will add receivers who can block.

Philosophically, with a young defense, I would think Hafley will lean on the run game.
 
Not in 2026. The Ravens, Eagles and Bills all had SB contender teams. Easy to run the ball when you consistently play with a lead.

This roster simply doesn’t have that talent. As of right now, we are arguably the worst team in the NFL. I would listen to a debate that placed us bottom 5 if anyone can name worse teams (from a talent standpoint).

I like what Sully and Haf are doing, but it’s not realistic to expect a quick turnaround. I believe we could have the most difficult schedule in the NFL depending on how the games are placed. Having the luxury to run the ball 20-30 times a game probably won’t happen if we get behind early and often.
 
Are they going to go with an extra lineman or are they going to go with a full back? Anything is possible especially if we finally put the trenches first and get WR’s who are bigger and willing to block. :ffic:
 
I would be surprised if we are top 10 in the league in ANY statistical category on either side of the ball. And in year one of a complete reset, that’s fine. Looking for growth and development from our young players and young coaching staff and I’ll be happy.

But yeah, if there’s any area where we have a chance to be better than average it’s probably the running game assuming 28 is still on the team come week 1. I’m just not convinced we will play complimentary football well enough to be “dominant” consistently in any aspect.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
The last three teams to lead the NFL in rushing, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Buffalo, have quarterbacks who can get chunk yardage on the ground.

The addition of Willis gives Miami that type of quarterback. While the 2025 season was a disappointment for the Dolphins, the team had a four-game stretch where they averaged nearly 200 yards per game rushing. That included a dominating win over Buffalo.

There may not be a better back in the NFL in making the first defender miss than Achane. Trade rumors aside, if Sullivan keeps Achane and adds an offensive lineman fairly early, the components are there.

It seems pretty likely that Sullivan will add an offensive linemen early, maybe as high as 11. I also expect Sullivan will add receivers who can block.

Philosophically, with a young defense, I would think Hafley will lean on the run game.
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Its why ive been pounding the table for OL the whole time. If you can run the ball at will and protect the QB, the games gets so much easier.

You dont need to play hot-potato with the football like Tua loved to do. When you have a mobile QB like Willis, giving him time back there opens up the field for him running and our below average WRs have more time to get open.

Ive ran alot of mocks and spending 11 and at least 30 or 45 on another linemen. We need a RT and a Guard or this plan wont work.
 
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