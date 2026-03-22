Can Miami Lead the NFL in Rushing?

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
The last three teams to lead the NFL in rushing, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Buffalo, have quarterbacks who can get chunk yardage on the ground.
The addition of Willis gives Miami that type of quarterback. While the 2025 season was a disappointment for the Dolphins, the team had a four-game stretch where they averaged nearly 200 yards per game rushing. That included a dominating win over Buffalo.
There may not be a better back in the NFL in making the first defender miss than Achane. Trade rumors aside, if Sullivan keeps Achane and adds an offensive lineman fairly early, the components are there.
It seems pretty likely that Sullivan will add an offensive linemen early, maybe as high as 11. I also expect Sullivan will add receivers who can block.
Philosophically, with a young defense, I would think Hafley will lean on the run game.
The addition of Willis gives Miami that type of quarterback. While the 2025 season was a disappointment for the Dolphins, the team had a four-game stretch where they averaged nearly 200 yards per game rushing. That included a dominating win over Buffalo.
There may not be a better back in the NFL in making the first defender miss than Achane. Trade rumors aside, if Sullivan keeps Achane and adds an offensive lineman fairly early, the components are there.
It seems pretty likely that Sullivan will add an offensive linemen early, maybe as high as 11. I also expect Sullivan will add receivers who can block.
Philosophically, with a young defense, I would think Hafley will lean on the run game.