Can our head coach get down and dirty?

I wanted to ask you guys a question. I am in no way saying we don't have our coach for now and in the future but is he this mad scientist but lacks the ability to get down and dirty when the situation calls for it?

I remember we he called this great one play touchdown to Tyreek and all of the shows everywhere praised him for seeing it before it happened. I am glad we have a coach that is great at calling shot plays I just wish he would run a hb dive on 2nd and 1 instead of a deep over route that requires time in the pocket trying to show off his shiny plays and putting us in 3rd and 8.



I just wish he would take the 1st down when the defense is basically conceding it! So do you guys think he will change and stop throwing bubble screens on 2nd and 1 or 2 and just get the 1st down or is that who he is and we just have to deal with it?