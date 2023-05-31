Can players take a pay cut or do they have to restructure?

allsilverdreams
Can a player just agree to take a pay cut to stay with their current team. Or must they restructure the contract and just spread the money out ?
Cedric Wilson would be a great example. If he wants to stay a Dolphin he needs to lower his contract dollars or length.
