Can players take a pay cut or do they have to restructure?

Can a player just agree to take a pay cut to stay with their current team. Or must they restructure the contract and just spread the money out ?
Cedric Wilson would be a great example. If he wants to stay a Dolphin he needs to lower his contract dollars or length.
 
Can a player just agree to take a pay cut to stay with their current team. Or must they restructure the contract and just spread the money out ?
Cedric Wilson would be a great example. If he wants to stay a Dolphin he needs to lower his contract dollars or length.
That would be crazy to take a paycut on money that you are already due
 
They can take a pay cut and frequently do, but there is no incentive for a player to take a cut from guaranteed dollars. $7 million of Ced Wilson’s $8 million contract is guaranteed, so it would make no sense for him to agree to any pay cut. If we cut him, he’d get $7 million plus whatever deal he gets with a new team, which would be more than the $8 million he’s owed by us this year.
 
I agree with that. But can it be done.
What about Cook . He might take less money to come to Miami
Cook is only guaranteed $2 million for the entire remainder of his contract, so yes, it would make much more sense for him to agree to a pay cut on non-guaranteed dollars (assuming the Dolphins acquired his contract and he wanted to stay with the Dolphins).
 
