Can somebody update how D line played last night?

The Dline, and the whole defense, played well last night. It seems our new D coordinator has made a difference in the way they play already. Tackling was good, they were prepared, and assignments sound. I’m really looking forwards to see our starters play.
I was very happy to see how well they played the run and penetrated the line of scrimmage last night. I gets its only preseason and against a lot of backups, but i liked they way they attacked the run.
This defense played better than what I have witnessed in a very long time. If our starters are who they should be, we are in excellent shape.
These guys are tough and physical. It looks like have found the right man to lead these guys.