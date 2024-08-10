 Can somebody update how D line played last night? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can somebody update how D line played last night?

I was very happy to see how well they played the run and penetrated the line of scrimmage last night. I gets its only preseason and against a lot of backups, but i liked they way they attacked the run.
 
They all had their moments. Every player along the DLine contributed something.

But it was the outstanding play of the entire group of UDFA secondary players, who really opened eyes. They all made plays.

The entire defense was exceptionally in sync, playing like a well disciplined unit. They were tough, physical and assignment sound.

To be honest, it was very impressive to see.
 
andyahs said:
Anyone missing Fangio?
No Way Friday GIF
 
2.6 yards per carry, that with an 18 yard Qb at the end of the game

2/17 on third down defense
 
This defense played better than what I have witnessed in a very long time. If our starters are who they should be, we are in excellent shape.
These guys are tough and physical. It looks like have found the right man to lead these guys.
 
