Can someone answer this about the OL?

royalshank

So reading all these threads about Hunt and Williams and Armstead leaving / retiring etc got me wondering.

If our line was bad, and Tua had to get rid of the ball at record speed because of it, how is it that guys like Hunt and Williams will command so much money in FA? Or why do we care if they go elsewhere?

What I’m not getting is if they were any good, why did we have to throw it so fast? How does PFF even evaluate their pass blocking if they didn’t have to hold their blocks?

Then there is the run game? Our backs killed it. Great YPC. TDs galaore. Why was that?

I’m very confused suddenly. Please help!
 
