Can Someone Explain This?

It was because the PA announcer and the scoreboard had the wrong down. I'm not sure but I think the down marker on the sideline hadn't been corrected. At first they thought it was a 1st down but after spotting it realized it was short, but everyting in the stadium was saying 1st down.
 
Likely story.

Psshhh
 
I knew that was the reason, but the teammates answer was funnier.
 
