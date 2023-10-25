Can Someone Explain This?

Dolph N.Fan
The ref stopping play to tell Jalen Hurts what down it was? Umm what?
So when watching the all 22 you can see that the linebackers are being instructed to overload the back end of the defense
Tua needs to adjust to this and either have some very quick check downs or run.
If not that deep stuff is getting clouded
Ahh of course. It seems that with every passing day more and more of the media is starting to call this travesty out. Of course Eagles fans will say otherwise lolJust teammates helping teammates.
It was because the PA announcer and the scoreboard had the wrong down. I'm not sure but I think the down marker on the sideline hadn't been corrected. At first they thought it was a 1st down but after spotting it realized it was short, but everyting in the stadium was saying 1st down.
I knew that was the reason, but the teammates answer was funnier.It was because the PA announcer and the scoreboard had the wrong down. I'm not sure but I think the down marker on the sideline hadn't been corrected. At first they thought it was a 1st down but after spotting it realized it was short, but everyting in the stadium was saying 1st down.