 Can someone explain why our | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
  • If you are using Chrome and have issues with FinHeaven freezing up. The fix is to go to the Site Settings under preferences and change the Ad setting to Allow for FinHeaven.

    • 1. On your Android phone or tablet, open the Chrome app
    • 2. At the top right, tap More Info
    • 3. Tap Site settings
    • 4. Next to "Ads," tap the Down arrow
    • 5. Tap Allowed
    • 6. Reload the webpage

    Google blocks any ads that are not Google Ads by default which is what causes these issues.

Can someone explain why our

royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
21,677
Reaction score
23,479
Location
New Jersey
TEs are completely irrelevant in this offense? Going into the season some of us were scratching our heads over how many we kept: Gesicki, Smythe, Carter, Tanner Connor (whoever he is), Hunter Long and even Shaheen is on IR I think.

Yet, we don’t seem to have any plays for any of them / they don’t figure into our weekly game plans. Surely there have been teams we’ve played where featuring TEs would have been smart no?

Also, what’s up w Gesicki? I thought he was a pretty good weapon and wanted was happy we kept him for this year. Now he looks like a complete waste. He caught a ball in space last night and somehow managed to not gain another inch after he hauled it in. It was a “wow” play as in “wow, that’s pathetic”. Smythe had been improving as a receiver every year. This year he’s been best used to take direct snaps in short yardage.

Is it scheme, the players, both or what? I am really perplexed by this. Also, is Hunter along a bust?
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Doctorate
Super Donator
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
3,380
Reaction score
4,838
Age
59
Location
Charlottesville, VA
I *think* I saw Long get a few good blocks on some of our runs last night. He has been so injured since he started that I'm not yet sure if he is any good.

As for why we made zero use of TEs, I'm also clueless. Gesiki was brutal on that catch.
 
Third Eye

Third Eye

Scout Team
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 20, 2007
Messages
3,849
Reaction score
2,911
I wonder the same thing. I believe 20 of 28 targets last night went to Hill / Waddle. Tua gets locked in on Hill constantly. We threw early to MOSTERT and it worked but we never went back to it. Our TE calls are sometimes bizarre like the one to Smythe four yds behind the LOS. I think a lot of this goes back to McD and his JV play calling. He’s impulsive and acts like a guy who has never called plays. He’s learning on the job to be a HC and a play caller. It’s a lot. He needs to step back and allow a play caller to take over next year. But he won’t.
 
IMAWriter

IMAWriter

Resident Curmudgeon
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2006
Messages
707
Reaction score
910
Location
Brentwood(Nashville'burb)TN
royalshank said:
TEs are completely irrelevant in this offense? Going into the season some of us were scratching our heads over how many we kept: Gesicki, Smythe, Carter, Tanner Connor (whoever he is), Hunter Long and even Shaheen is on IR I think.

Yet, we don’t seem to have any plays for any of them / they don’t figure into our weekly game plans. Surely there have been teams we’ve played where featuring TEs would have been smart no?

Also, what’s up w Gesicki? I thought he was a pretty good weapon and wanted was happy we kept him for this year. Now he looks like a complete waste. He caught a ball in space last night and somehow managed to not gain another inch after he hauled it in. It was a “wow” play as in “wow, that’s pathetic”. Smythe had been improving as a receiver every year. This year he’s been best used to take direct snaps in short yardage.

Is it scheme, the players, both or what? I am really perplexed by this. Also, is Hunter along a bust?
Click to expand...
Long is a bust. As in busted body. Can’t stay healthy…even in “walk-throughs.”
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

But, I'm feeling much better now
Club Member
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
14,768
Reaction score
10,284
Location
Does it matter?
royalshank said:
TEs are completely irrelevant in this offense? Going into the season some of us were scratching our heads over how many we kept: Gesicki, Smythe, Carter, Tanner Connor (whoever he is), Hunter Long and even Shaheen is on IR I think.

Yet, we don’t seem to have any plays for any of them / they don’t figure into our weekly game plans. Surely there have been teams we’ve played where featuring TEs would have been smart no?

Also, what’s up w Gesicki? I thought he was a pretty good weapon and wanted was happy we kept him for this year. Now he looks like a complete waste. He caught a ball in space last night and somehow managed to not gain another inch after he hauled it in. It was a “wow” play as in “wow, that’s pathetic”. Smythe had been improving as a receiver every year. This year he’s been best used to take direct snaps in short yardage.

Is it scheme, the players, both or what? I am really perplexed by this. Also, is Hunter along a bust?
Click to expand...

I have mentioned before where I think McD' scheme is more like McVay's

That said, I'd like to see Ingold used more in the short passing game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom