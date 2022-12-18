Can someone explain why our

TEs are completely irrelevant in this offense? Going into the season some of us were scratching our heads over how many we kept: Gesicki, Smythe, Carter, Tanner Connor (whoever he is), Hunter Long and even Shaheen is on IR I think.



Yet, we don’t seem to have any plays for any of them / they don’t figure into our weekly game plans. Surely there have been teams we’ve played where featuring TEs would have been smart no?



Also, what’s up w Gesicki? I thought he was a pretty good weapon and wanted was happy we kept him for this year. Now he looks like a complete waste. He caught a ball in space last night and somehow managed to not gain another inch after he hauled it in. It was a “wow” play as in “wow, that’s pathetic”. Smythe had been improving as a receiver every year. This year he’s been best used to take direct snaps in short yardage.



Is it scheme, the players, both or what? I am really perplexed by this. Also, is Hunter along a bust?