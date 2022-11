He's a good player. He got hurt early and when Miami signed him they had not acquired Hill. This has more to do with how familiar and effective Trent Sherfield has been in the offense. He took the third receiver job. There aren't a lot of 4-receiver sets so playing time will suffer. Now that he's healthy, I would expect him to get some more reps and make plays in the second half of the year. It's a tough cap hit but should a starting receiver go down, we'll be happy he can be a legit good NFL receiver.