Can the Defense Recover by Thursday?

I don't like giving credit to Colin Cowpie, but he did make a good point.

The D was on the field for a very long time in the heat. Now they have to go on the road in a very short week.

Can they recover in time?
 
Gotta get the ball to start the game and grind out long drives with short passing plays and a good running game.
 
Nope. I'm not going to say they'll be sieve-like, but, as I said elsewhere, the O will have to score points to win this one.
 
Our run defense and DBs better be ready. Fatigue or not, no excuses not to get pressure on Burrow. The offense should be well rested and Tyreek is already motivated to go up against Eli Apple apparently, so I expect us to be able to pull through. Going to have to put some points up.
 
Amen…they got a few practices worth of a workout yesterday anyway.
 
The defense needs to do a better job of getting off the field....The offense can help by having long drives but our offense is not build that way right now. We're a quick striking offense this year.
 
Going to be a very tough game. Terrible spot for the finz. On the road on a short week. Defense played 90 plays on Sunday. Some would consider an overachieving 3-0 team going up against a desperate 1-2 team. Line opened -1.5 bengals and its got killed to -3 which I figured. Gonna be extremely tough. Doubt we win but Im ecstatic we made it out 3-0. If we lose to the bengals, Im fine with it. Absolutely terrible spot.
 
Cowherd is already looking for reasons we will lose our next game?

Does he have his reasons for the Jets game yet?
 
Completely agree with this.
 
As someone mentioned earlier, no actual practice for the team, especially the defense. Alot of game planning, stretching, film sessions, massages, etc...
 
