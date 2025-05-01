 Can The Florida Panthers Ownership Please... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can The Florida Panthers Ownership Please...

Rusty Shackelford

Rusty Shackelford

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 12, 2024
Messages
297
Reaction score
281
Age
48
Location
Delray Beach
Buy the Dolphins and fix them. That would be so awesome!

The Panthers are just embarrassing and lapping the field with the other teams in town. Well, not really the Heat. They're due to be where they are now after 7 finals in 16 seasons. Although Pat Riley might be turning into NBA Biden. People who know more about basketball than me say he's made some bad deals in recent years, such as the way Butler left town. But only the Spurs have a better résumé than the Heat over the last 30 years. And the Herons(Inter Miami) are good too, but I'm an American, so I don't really understand soccer.

Anyway...

Except for maybe goaltending(If Bobrovsky gets hurt the Panthers are screwed because the back up isn't very good), The Panthers are doing everything perfectly. They have a HOF coach and probably the best GM in the league. They have the best defense in the playoffs and their offense is very good. After living through the ~20 year stretch of hell when the Panthers went 17 or 18 years in a row without even making the playoffs, then 2 or 3 years after that losing in the first round, it's shocking to see them this good.

Ross is probably gonna be dead soon right? I have an idea. All we have to do is change his will so the Panthers' ownership inherits the the team from him instead of his kids or his wife or whoever. I'll bet they don't even want the team anyway.
 
Rusty Shackelford said:
Buy the Dolphins and fix them. That would be so awesome!

The Panthers are just embarrassing and lapping the field with the other teams in town. Well, not really the Heat. They're due to be where they are now after 7 finals in 16 seasons. Although Pat Riley might be turning into NBA Biden. People who know more about basketball than me say he's made some bad deals in recent years, such as the way Butler left town. But only the Spurs have a better résumé than the Heat over the last 30 years. And the Herons(Inter Miami) are good too, but I'm an American, so I don't really understand soccer.

Anyway...

Except for maybe goaltending(If Bobrovsky gets hurt the Panthers are screwed because the back up isn't very good), The Panthers are doing everything perfectly. They have a HOF coach and probably the best GM in the league. They have the best defense in the playoffs and their offense is very good. After living through the ~20 year stretch of hell when the Panthers went 17 or 18 years in a row without even making the playoffs, then 2 or 3 years after that losing in the first round, it's shocking to see them this good.

Ross is probably gonna be dead soon right? I have an idea. All we have to do is change his will so the Panthers' ownership inherits the the team from him instead of his kids or his wife or whoever. I'll bet they don't even want the team anyway.
Click to expand...
Heat ain't that bad. They got beat by better team in playoff. Every now and than. They reach nba final. They get passing. They are good franchise.
 
So Riley has things going great and then the GM that follows him would flush everything down the toilet?
 
Kings fan here. JFC my life is like an endless spiral of misery. The Oilers are our Bills. Year after year we cannot figure out a way to beat them and the constant cycle of suck continues.

Looking to put me out of my hockey misery tonight.

Will Ferrell Hot Ones GIF by First We Feast


But its not a bad idea OP, culture starts and stops at the top and the Dolphins just do not seem interested in winning. At least the Kings set franchise records for wins this year with a very young team. Ownership is okay, but coaching, needs to be rectified.
 
Rusty Shackelford said:
Buy the Dolphins and fix them. That would be so awesome!

The Panthers are just embarrassing and lapping the field with the other teams in town. Well, not really the Heat. They're due to be where they are now after 7 finals in 16 seasons. Although Pat Riley might be turning into NBA Biden. People who know more about basketball than me say he's made some bad deals in recent years, such as the way Butler left town. But only the Spurs have a better résumé than the Heat over the last 30 years. And the Herons(Inter Miami) are good too, but I'm an American, so I don't really understand soccer.

Anyway...

Except for maybe goaltending(If Bobrovsky gets hurt the Panthers are screwed because the back up isn't very good), The Panthers are doing everything perfectly. They have a HOF coach and probably the best GM in the league. They have the best defense in the playoffs and their offense is very good. After living through the ~20 year stretch of hell when the Panthers went 17 or 18 years in a row without even making the playoffs, then 2 or 3 years after that losing in the first round, it's shocking to see them this good.

Ross is probably gonna be dead soon right? I have an idea. All we have to do is change his will so the Panthers' ownership inherits the the team from him instead of his kids or his wife or whoever. I'll bet they don't even want the team anyway.
Click to expand...
Heat ain't that bad. They got beat by better team in playoff. Every now and than. They reach nba final. They get passing grade. Dolphins never reach SB no more. Dolphins are team that need change ownership. Dolphins are not getting job done
 
"On August 10, 2020, after nine years as general manager, the Panthers and Tallon mutually agreed to part ways, following the team's elimination in the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs. In Tallon's tenure, the Panthers qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs three times, in 2012, 2016, and 2020 with the Panthers never advancing past the first round, leaving the Panthers without a playoff series win since 1996.[45]"

Sound familiar?
 
To be fair, Ted Leonsis (owner of the Caps) bought the Wizards and they've been a dumpster fire the entire time. Success in one sport does not always transition to the other. I'm sure this was posted in jest, but for anyone that might be seriously thinking this would fix things.
 
Their owner is way too poor unfortunately
 
susser2000 said:
To be fair, Ted Leonsis (owner of the Caps) bought the Wizards and they've been a dumpster fire the entire time. Success in one sport does not always transition to the other. I'm sure this was posted in jest, but for anyone that might be seriously thinking this would fix things.
Click to expand...

There's of course variance but it doesn't really matter who the owner is more than the people the owner retains to run the team.
The Hunts are notorious scumbags in the NFL but they made the right move to hire Andy Reid.
 
NY8123 said:
No offense but WTF have he Panthers done? If any Florida ownership needs to take the reins it would be Tampa.
Click to expand...
Well, the did win the Stanley Cup last year and are tracking well in the playoffs right now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom