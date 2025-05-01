Can The Florida Panthers Ownership Please...

Buy the Dolphins and fix them. That would be so awesome!



The Panthers are just embarrassing and lapping the field with the other teams in town. Well, not really the Heat. They're due to be where they are now after 7 finals in 16 seasons. Although Pat Riley might be turning into NBA Biden. People who know more about basketball than me say he's made some bad deals in recent years, such as the way Butler left town. But only the Spurs have a better résumé than the Heat over the last 30 years. And the Herons(Inter Miami) are good too, but I'm an American, so I don't really understand soccer.



Anyway...



Except for maybe goaltending(If Bobrovsky gets hurt the Panthers are screwed because the back up isn't very good), The Panthers are doing everything perfectly. They have a HOF coach and probably the best GM in the league. They have the best defense in the playoffs and their offense is very good. After living through the ~20 year stretch of hell when the Panthers went 17 or 18 years in a row without even making the playoffs, then 2 or 3 years after that losing in the first round, it's shocking to see them this good.



Ross is probably gonna be dead soon right? I have an idea. All we have to do is change his will so the Panthers' ownership inherits the the team from him instead of his kids or his wife or whoever. I'll bet they don't even want the team anyway.