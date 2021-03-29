 Can this happen. Watson thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can this happen. Watson thread

Sewell = waste pick
With the mess Watson is in, his value is plummeted. The owner of Hou is a chuch going person i once read. He doesn't want Watson to wear the Houston uniform ever.

What if,
we offer 2022 and 2023 first for Watson, and add a 2022 second if we have to, to make the trade for Watson. With the stipulation that, in the situation that Watson cannot offer his service, the trade is in nullity. Now you see why 2021 picks are not in the deal.

What the deal does is, if Watson clear up his mess between the draft and season start, he will play for dolphins. If he ends up in jail, then no deal, we will not lose any future picks. And thats why 2021 picks are not in the deal.
 
Personally I haven't given up on potentially trading for him. He probably isn't going anywhere until after the draft, he'll probably settle with all these women just so he can move on from all this...because eventually Watson will put all this behind him. And let’s be honest, a year from now will anyone really care or be talking about this when he’s balling on his new team? Will the fans of his new team care? Nope.
 
Watson is radioactive until the NFL completes an investigation and we see whether criminal charges are ever filed...

Until that day, no... what you are suggesting won't happen.
 
I wouldn’t want Miami to trade Tua for Watson right now if Houston threw in a first round pick, let alone Miami send them two 1st and a 2nd.

This mess he is in has only just begun.
 
