Can this organization

EasyRider

EasyRider

Apr 13, 2019
12,430
23,633
Borneo
EVER have any stability for a five year period? Is that too much to ask for
we lived through bully gate, coaching changes repeatedly every three years, losing first rounders for tampering, etc etc now Fangio

Really, we need to get it together. Look at Baltimore, they are highly successful and they have not it from the top down.
 
Last edited:
So fangio goes
Crossman stays

Go mike mcdummy!
 
EasyRider said:
BahamaFinFan78 said:
Ryan1973 said:
Ross is the main problem. He refuses to clean house completely. And, every new Head Coach under Ross has been someone with little to no experience as an actual Coordinator running their side of the ball and calling plays. I assume Ross thinks he's going to find the next "genius", but all he's doing is keeping the team mired in mediocrity.
 
gofins60 said:
Agreed!
 
EasyRider said:
Baltimore has all very new OC's and DC's. They have turnover as well, but the core tri-fecta is the same. It's about finding that first. Biscotti is a great owner as well.
 
