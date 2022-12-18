Can Tua Audible?

It seems like he hardly ever does. Is he hamstrung by the play call like some years ago when Tannehill couldn't? Can he, but he just can't read the defenses well enough? I'm specifically thinking about that 3rd down WR screen pass to Hill that was immediately. Could he not see the defender right there or he could be he had to run the play no matter what he saw? McDaniel has said several times about Tua not trusting what he sees. Does this mean Mike expects plays to work and Tua doesn't?