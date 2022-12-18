 Can Tua Audible? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
Can Tua Audible?

BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
6,163
Reaction score
5,037
It seems like he hardly ever does. Is he hamstrung by the play call like some years ago when Tannehill couldn't? Can he, but he just can't read the defenses well enough? I'm specifically thinking about that 3rd down WR screen pass to Hill that was immediately. Could he not see the defender right there or he could be he had to run the play no matter what he saw? McDaniel has said several times about Tua not trusting what he sees. Does this mean Mike expects plays to work and Tua doesn't?
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
5,969
Reaction score
5,554
Age
32
Location
CT
Ehh not sure, think he’s trust McDaniels no reason not to, plays have been there just lack of execution sometimes by Tua or dropped passes have hurt. He may be in his third year but he’s only 11 games into another system after having a new one every single year since college. I don’t think it’s necessarily an easy system either with all the motions and formations.
 
