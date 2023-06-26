 Can Tua Beat The NFL's Best QBs? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can Tua Beat The NFL's Best QBs?

That is the defining question on our team's quest of challenging in 2023. A look ahead to a playoff road sees Mahomes, Allen, Burrow and maybe Herbert and Jackson waiting. That is to get to I'm guessing Hurts.

Tua improved dramatically last season but has not yet proven to be in the same tier as the above players. We all know it's not just stats but comebacks in the 4th quarter vs top teams and winning in the playoffs. He has yet to prove that.

Can he and will he in 2023 is the HUGE question.
 
Football is a team game and it takes more than the QB to win games. If it was just the QB that mattered, Marino would have won numerous SupervBowls.

That being stated. Tua was the QB last season when he led the Dolphins to a great comeback win over the Jackson led Ravens.

He also was the QB in the win over the Bills and Allen last season. He was the QB when they beat the Chargers and Herbert a few years ago.

He was injured and didn’t play in the game against the Bengals but I have no doubt he can play at the same level Burrow plays the QB position.

The only time Tua played against the Chiefs was in his rookie season. Yet he still passed for over 300 yards and 2 TD with a receiving unit that was probably the worst in the entire league at that time.

Also not many teams have had success against the Chiefs in recent years. No matter who their QB is.

If the defense plays at a high level in 2023, the Dolphins with Tua at QB will be capable of beating any team in the NFL, IMO.
 
Tua doesn't play against those individuals. The defense are the ones that have to shut them down.

Whether or not Tua is on the same level as the "elite" consistently remains to be seen. Stats are fine as a barometer, but the proof is in playoff duels, carrying a team when things are not going well, etc. Regular season wins and stats alone do not get it done for me.
 
Good post. The Balt comeback was really good as were the wins you mention. I would add Tua playing his heart out vs Burrow in a college classic shoot out. However the queston remains until he has more than one quality come back. We need that from him before the playoffs. JMO
 
Imo Tua has QB traits that require an understanding of what it takes to play the position.

because he's short and doesn't have a big arm attached to the short body, and doesn't have the escapability factor that some of the elites do, he's put in a box with a cap on tight.

This is whats happening when it comes to the criticism outside of health.

Where Tua gets in trouble is when he's in the grasp, (his tendency is to tuck the ball close to his body and allow the player to control where his body is going, if he can learn to initiate the tuck and roll once he feels in the grasp he'll be an elite Qb.
 
I agree but needs more to be elite. He has been making the same FRAKIN mistakes he made as a rookie in throwing into triple coverage and difficulty in finding his second, let alone third read along with fumbles. TOs in the playoffs send ya home in a hurry.
 
Have you not seen the classic QB playoff duels over the years? They decide that the D's don't F'n matter. :cool:
 
Last year with at least an ok Defense, Tua beats Josh Allen (Twice), and Aaron Rodger.

Tua in his career so far has out played Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, Jared Goff, Justin Fields, Derek Carr, Kenny Pickett. So yes,Tua can play with anyone.
 
Yes, Tua is going to show he can go toe to toe with the best this year. You can question Tua’s durability all day long, but if you question his on the field talent, that’s when I’m baffled. How can you not be a fan of this guy? He was given one of the worst hands ever with coordinator changes, scrutiny, and a coach that didn’t believe in him. He didn’t let that faze him. All he has done (when on the field is get better and better). Tua was silencing all the haters last year. The needle was moving week after week. Things I saw from Tua last year: he became one of the best at manipulating defenders with his eyes. His pocket presence is top notch. He throws receivers open based off timing and anticipation. He has one of the quickest releases in the NFL. Outside of a couple of times, when Tua has made a mistake, he comes right back unfazed and makes up for it. Tua does need to learn to give up on plays and quit trying to be a hero. With that said, he is a top 10 qb when healthy and hopefully this jiu-jitsu training helps him learn how to fall properly. The plays he has gotten injured on are never because of getting smashed by a big lineman (in the NFL) It’s the plays that are avoidable by giving up on plays and learning to break his falls. Some people will point to how he did down the stretch. While he regressed some, it also wasn’t nearly as bad as it seemed.

Against the 49ers, he was playing against the best defense in football without Terron Armstead. His first half was rough, but outside of a few decisions he played high level football in the 2nd half and had us in a position to steal the game (Gesicki drop on 4th down). Then the defense could not get off the field and allowed the 49ers to run out the clock with a long sustained drive.

Against the Chargers, this was his worst game admittedly. He was off all night and the Dolphins were shell shocked by the defensive strategy of the Chargers to press the receivers and clog the middle up. McDaniel didn’t do any favors either. He failed to adjust and completely abandoned the run. Despite this, the Dolphins still had a chance to steal the game, but once again the Defense could not get the ball back with enough time to have a successful drive

Against the Bills, Tua had a great game in a hostile environment where the masses were expecting him to not be able to perform. He did more than enough to win that game. The weather at the end of the game did not help and once again, the defense allowed a long sustained drive to sulk away the game.

Against the Packers, this was one of his better games of the season (which is saying something). Tua was lighting the Packers up and it looked like the Dolphins were going to cruise to victory. Then the 2nd half came and Tua was awful. I was at a loss for words for how he played and doubt even crept in if he was the guy. It just made no sense the reads he was making. Then it was determined that Tua suffered the concussion (that kept him out the remainder of the year) late in the 2nd quarter and it all made sense. There is no doubt in my mind that Tua’s head wasn’t right and he wasn’t seeing the field clearly.

I can’t wait for Tua to stay healthy and the Dolphins have an amazing season. I’ll leave with this: Tua finished the year top 5 against bottom half and top half defenses. The only other QB to do that was Mahomes. If he stays healthy, we have a special franchise QB.
 
