Can Tua Beat The NFL's Best QBs?

Yes, Tua is going to show he can go toe to toe with the best this year. You can question Tua’s durability all day long, but if you question his on the field talent, that’s when I’m baffled. How can you not be a fan of this guy? He was given one of the worst hands ever with coordinator changes, scrutiny, and a coach that didn’t believe in him. He didn’t let that faze him. All he has done (when on the field is get better and better). Tua was silencing all the haters last year. The needle was moving week after week. Things I saw from Tua last year: he became one of the best at manipulating defenders with his eyes. His pocket presence is top notch. He throws receivers open based off timing and anticipation. He has one of the quickest releases in the NFL. Outside of a couple of times, when Tua has made a mistake, he comes right back unfazed and makes up for it. Tua does need to learn to give up on plays and quit trying to be a hero. With that said, he is a top 10 qb when healthy and hopefully this jiu-jitsu training helps him learn how to fall properly. The plays he has gotten injured on are never because of getting smashed by a big lineman (in the NFL) It’s the plays that are avoidable by giving up on plays and learning to break his falls. Some people will point to how he did down the stretch. While he regressed some, it also wasn’t nearly as bad as it seemed.



Against the 49ers, he was playing against the best defense in football without Terron Armstead. His first half was rough, but outside of a few decisions he played high level football in the 2nd half and had us in a position to steal the game (Gesicki drop on 4th down). Then the defense could not get off the field and allowed the 49ers to run out the clock with a long sustained drive.



Against the Chargers, this was his worst game admittedly. He was off all night and the Dolphins were shell shocked by the defensive strategy of the Chargers to press the receivers and clog the middle up. McDaniel didn’t do any favors either. He failed to adjust and completely abandoned the run. Despite this, the Dolphins still had a chance to steal the game, but once again the Defense could not get the ball back with enough time to have a successful drive



Against the Bills, Tua had a great game in a hostile environment where the masses were expecting him to not be able to perform. He did more than enough to win that game. The weather at the end of the game did not help and once again, the defense allowed a long sustained drive to sulk away the game.



Against the Packers, this was one of his better games of the season (which is saying something). Tua was lighting the Packers up and it looked like the Dolphins were going to cruise to victory. Then the 2nd half came and Tua was awful. I was at a loss for words for how he played and doubt even crept in if he was the guy. It just made no sense the reads he was making. Then it was determined that Tua suffered the concussion (that kept him out the remainder of the year) late in the 2nd quarter and it all made sense. There is no doubt in my mind that Tua’s head wasn’t right and he wasn’t seeing the field clearly.



I can’t wait for Tua to stay healthy and the Dolphins have an amazing season. I’ll leave with this: Tua finished the year top 5 against bottom half and top half defenses. The only other QB to do that was Mahomes. If he stays healthy, we have a special franchise QB.