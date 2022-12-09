Can Tua handle the bright lights?

It's going to be intresting to see how Tua bounces back after the 49ers game.

As of now, IMO, Tua has a tendency to not perform at his best in "primetime" games.



The Sunday, Thursday, Monday night type stuff. Playoffs type games and beyond



He seems to shrink instead of blossom in those tough pressure type atmosphere.



Clearly, Collegiately he's proven he can do it.



But we need to see it at the NFL level...Consistently or close to Consistently!