Can Tua handle the bright lights?

ANUFan

ANUFan

It's going to be intresting to see how Tua bounces back after the 49ers game.
As of now, IMO, Tua has a tendency to not perform at his best in "primetime" games.

The Sunday, Thursday, Monday night type stuff. Playoffs type games and beyond

He seems to shrink instead of blossom in those tough pressure type atmosphere.

Clearly, Collegiately he's proven he can do it.

But we need to see it at the NFL level...Consistently or close to Consistently!
 
andyahs

andyahs

As opposed to Herbert?

Which primetime games are you referring to?
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Has nothing to do with Herbert.

Tua is and has always been my QB.

But we have to acknowledge he hasn't played his best ball when things get put on the national stage in the NFL.
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Of course he can! I've been so used to us winning this year that last week is taking awhile to get over . But I do believe he will overcome this 1 game losing streak.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Again. Which primetime games are you referring to?
 
E30M3

E30M3

It's kind of a small sample size honestly. A lot of games "feel" primetime to us because they matter, but he has won a few. The Saints game for instance was a beatdown.

I'm with ya though. These spotlight games make me nervous, slightly less than previous years, but is what it is.
 
andyahs

andyahs

And the Ravens game.(from last year)

Not sure which games the op is referring to.
 
EPBro

EPBro

Queue up the National Championship game and get back to us ...
 
E30M3

E30M3

Oh, lol, yeah that was primetime! Had a party that night for it and the result was the same! Technically he didn't start so it may not show up in a stat search.
 
RastaMan407

RastaMan407

I am not going to say prime time games it’s more so games of importance and it’s not the fact that we loose its his performance is the issue. Buffalo game in 2020, Titans game in 2020, 49ers game this game. Next week have the Chargers and then Buffalo, I would love to see us win but the importance is how does he play.
 
