Can Tua's Contract Be Renegotiated?

QUESTION: Is it possible that Tua's contract can be renegotiated to facilitate a trade since his recent comment indicates that he is good with moving on to another team? I think many teams won't consider him because of that contract.

If it is possible, I wonder if he'd be willing to do it.? Seems like it would be to his advantage to do so if it helps him get to another team.

Thank you.
 
I’m curious what this new GM and coach are thinking when it comes to Tua. Is he definitely done here? Hoping so, but I guess we need to wait and see.
 
You can’t bench Tua and bring him back when he’s benched for a 7th rounder backup type.

He’s gone. We just gonna eat an assload of money.
 
That said it very well may be a bridge year of Quinn Ewers.

We aren’t gonna be able to afford much with all that dead cap at the qb position.

If we don’t draft it at 11 or moving up.
 
I don't think it's an option because Tua won't take a salary cut and it would be foolish to drag his salary out past 26. The guy got way more loot than he ever thought he would, he should realize he hit the lottery and chill a year and enjoy retirement. Grier and McD and of course Magoo screwed the pooch on a relatively easy decision to not extend him.
 
Just tell him he's a 3rd stringer on this team moving forward, and if he doesn't like that. He can get his agent to make a trade or retire. Dolphins shouldn't cut him. That's exactly what he wants.
 
