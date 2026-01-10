Can Tua's Contract Be Renegotiated?

QUESTION: Is it possible that Tua's contract can be renegotiated to facilitate a trade since his recent comment indicates that he is good with moving on to another team? I think many teams won't consider him because of that contract.
If it is possible, I wonder if he'd be willing to do it.? Seems like it would be to his advantage to do so if it helps him get to another team.
Thank you.
If it is possible, I wonder if he'd be willing to do it.? Seems like it would be to his advantage to do so if it helps him get to another team.
Thank you.