Can Waddle torch the Pats defense?

It seems that the factor of Waddle vs NE is being overlooked entirely by the media.



While the media is sucking on Jones' Private Pyle physique (Full Metal Jacket, not the tv show), it is easily the ignored x factor on offense this week.



With the OL in disarray from a weak preseason and Covid news today, it sure amplified that short passing game between Tua and Waddle.



Waddle could break it open often and early.