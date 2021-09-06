 Can Waddle torch the Pats defense? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can Waddle torch the Pats defense?

marino2duper73

marino2duper73

It seems that the factor of Waddle vs NE is being overlooked entirely by the media.

While the media is sucking on Jones' Private Pyle physique (Full Metal Jacket, not the tv show), it is easily the ignored x factor on offense this week.

With the OL in disarray from a weak preseason and Covid news today, it sure amplified that short passing game between Tua and Waddle.

Waddle could break it open often and early.
 
With the loss of AJ, I expect to see more 2 TE, single back sets to help with blocking. Waddle, Gaskin and Gesicki are in for big days.
 
Ninja Foot said:
With the loss of AJ, I expect to see more 2 TE, single back sets to help with blocking. Waddle, Gaskin and Gesicki are in for big days.
Smythe is a better blocking TE than Shaheen, right? I honestly don't know. Shaheen is better at receiving I know that ...
 
