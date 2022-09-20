Can we add a big back?

Mostert played pretty well on Sunday and I like Edmonds on the roster but I would love to see some power added to the mix and I think I know who the perfect fit might be.



David Montgomery from the Bears. Been watching a lot of Bears games the last few years as my best friend and my boss are both Bears fans. I said something to my boss this morning about trading for Montgomery and he told me no.....lol. As if he could stop it. Montgomery is a talented back and no matter how bad you think our OL has been the last couple of years, Chicago was always worse. So the kid can play behind a bad OL no problem and given ours has improved, I think he'd be a very good addition. All-around quality player.



It's too soon in the season for the Bears to start selling players off (as if they have multiple players to sell), but their season is going to go South rather quickly. Especially with Detroit being much more competitive (and talented) than Chicago could hope to be this year. They are hosting Houston and traveling to NYG over the next two games. If they are 1-3, I'm making my first phone call.



I would do a fifth for seventh swap and they can have Gaskin or Ahmed if they wanted one in return.



Here's the caveat, he's a free agent at the end of the season. He's making $2.7M this year, pure salary. The Bears won't be getting any comp picks for 2023 free agents as they are flushed with cash and expected to go on a shopping spree. One FA RB won't be a factor in comp picks so a 2023 pick for a talentless team is something.



Unlike the Bears however, if we didn't re-sign him in free agency, we would get a comp pick. We're not going to sign any high priced FA's next year. Expected to lose Gesicki and Van Ginkel already.



NFL trade deadline is November 1st. Right after the 8th week of season concludes.



Who does Miami play week 9? Chicago.