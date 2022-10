Teddy moved the offense today and scored some points. He had one bad interception and one was an assist from Waddle.



Both he and Skylar hold the ball way too long and the offensive play calling is constantly having them wait for plays to develop downfield. We can help them both out by getting the ball out of their hands more quickly and run the ball more.



Teddy isn't going anywhere. I like what I see in Skylar, but he needs a lot more experience. With the injuries to our QB room, he will likely get it and then who knows....