Can we end this horrible women ref experiment

Like cmon. We all know it. Pull the plug. How many more blown calls we need to see and them looking all smug cause they know narrative will protect them.
 
Gender is of no importance here they were all equally biased for the darling story
Nfl and refs were on a clear make the bills win
 
Agreed but she made the last bad call and it was clearly not close in real time. Where does she get off deciding things?

Watched all season. They made constant mistakes and the league protected them for the narrative. Media obviously along for the ride. You think the male refs like this? Nope.
 
Dude it’s inches and the male on the other side called it the same way
Gender is not the issue
 
And then McDermott basically tonguing her ear after it was upheld. ****ing brutal
 
Sorry that I don't tolerate your anti-women views.

Got to be honest, that you went for this after a game that will surely have left us dealing with a lot of anger we don't know what to do with because of the coaching gaffe losing it, that your response to that is not to post anything really football but go right for anti-women, that tells me a lot about you.
 
