 Can we get another win? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can we get another win?

DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Doctorate
Super Donator
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
3,272
Reaction score
4,702
Age
59
Location
Charlottesville, VA
If you look at the schedule do you think we get another win? Pats and Jets are both physically strong that always hurts us. Packers have a great running game since they realized they have no receivers. And we have zero chance against the Bills. I'd say no chance. 8-9 is better than Vegas said at start of year, so that would at least bea good year.

I think we'll beat either Pats or Pack. That's it.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
3,053
Reaction score
6,674
Age
38
Location
Kansas
We will beat NE for sure im confident we will lose to the Jets and Bills so we gotta beat Green Bay so we can sneak into the 7 sead and probability get embarrassed again in the wildcard round
 
The Goat

The Goat

Escape Goat
Club Member
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
11,241
Reaction score
15,534
Age
52
Location
North Port, FL
DrMultimedia said:
If you look at the schedule do you think we get another win? Pats and Jets are both physically strong that always hurts us. Packers have a great running game since they realized they have no receivers. And we have zero chance against the Bills. I'd say no chance. 8-9 is better than Vegas said at start of year, so that would at least bea good year.

I think we'll beat either Pats or Pack. That's it.
Click to expand...

Disestablishmentarianism
 
DANTODUPER

DANTODUPER

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 12, 2005
Messages
1,503
Reaction score
745
Doesnt matter. We are one and done if we make playoffs and next year we are not contending with this defense and this running offense.
 
lotion

lotion

Jane Gum
Joined
Mar 13, 2003
Messages
970
Reaction score
300
Lucky to get one more this team is a fraud. No running game and bad defense is a recipe for disaster.
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Full-time Lurker, Part-time Poster
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2007
Messages
1,153
Reaction score
2,212
Location
Louisville, Ky
DrMultimedia said:
If you look at the schedule do you think we get another win? Pats and Jets are both physically strong that always hurts us. Packers have a great running game since they realized they have no receivers. And we have zero chance against the Bills. I'd say no chance. 8-9 is better than Vegas said at start of year, so that would at least bea good year.

I think we'll beat either Pats or Pack. That's it.
Click to expand...
These last four will be truly tell us what we have in this teams. Right now, the thing I'm most interested to see is how this team and coaching staff adjust going into Buffalo. We need to right the ship and get our dicks pointed in the right direction.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom