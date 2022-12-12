Can we get another win?

If you look at the schedule do you think we get another win? Pats and Jets are both physically strong that always hurts us. Packers have a great running game since they realized they have no receivers. And we have zero chance against the Bills. I'd say no chance. 8-9 is better than Vegas said at start of year, so that would at least bea good year.



I think we'll beat either Pats or Pack. That's it.