Can we hire Gruden and somehow keep McD?

Is this somehow possible? I always liked Gruden, and thought he got thrown under the bus (I don't know details tbf).Maybe McD can write up a few plays and be the guy that comforts the players and cries for them when they get hurt and the funny guy at the podium. McD can be the players "coach" or good cop, but Gruden is the bad cop and makes training camp hard work instead of a country club.Lost a lot of faith in McD this year when Tua went down, sure looked in over his head and not ready to try to win the game. Seemed unable to get over his sadness for Tua due to inexperience. I do like McD fwiw but not as hopeful as I was last offseason. /shrug