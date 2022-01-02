Can We Just Stop This Over-reaction About Bringing In A Slimy Low Character Perv?

Vaark
Ascendo tuum
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2007
- Messages
- 36,148
- Reaction score
- 44,973
- Location
- Stuck in Lodi again
.. at maximum expense to make him the face of the franchise!
Does anyone really think Ross wants to be associated with a skumbag like that, after the crap he's taken for his political leanings? I think no.
A leopard doesn't change its spots, especially in and around SoBe!
This was a poor game all around. Let's see how a real OC and at least a mediocre line will affect Tua.
Does anyone really think Ross wants to be associated with a skumbag like that, after the crap he's taken for his political leanings? I think no.
A leopard doesn't change its spots, especially in and around SoBe!
This was a poor game all around. Let's see how a real OC and at least a mediocre line will affect Tua.