 Can We Just Stop This Over-reaction About Bringing In A Slimy Low Character Perv? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can We Just Stop This Over-reaction About Bringing In A Slimy Low Character Perv?

Vaark

Vaark

.. at maximum expense to make him the face of the franchise!

Does anyone really think Ross wants to be associated with a skumbag like that, after the crap he's taken for his political leanings? I think no.

A leopard doesn't change its spots, especially in and around SoBe!

This was a poor game all around. Let's see how a real OC and at least a mediocre line will affect Tua.

Birdmond

Hate the idea of giving up draft picks. Love the idea of people like OP’s head exploding when Watson is signed.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

Watson needs to play for the Jets or Patriots. Thats how much I don’t want that 'individual' playing for my team. I mean... Marino to Watson. You might As well jump off a ******* cliff when it comes to morals.
 
Delvin

Delvin

Birdmond said:
Hate the idea of giving up draft picks. Love the idea of people like OP's head exploding when Watson is signed.
LOL. It's a lock when his legal situation clears up. The org understands what Tua is. Fully.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

Birdmond said:
Hate the idea of giving up draft picks. Love the idea of people like OP's head exploding when Watson is signed.
You need to give your head a wobble mate. You obviously don't care about giving up picks. Fact.
 
gfish24

gfish24

Vaark said:
.. at maximum expense to make him the face of the franchise!

Does anyone really think Ross wants to be associated with a skumbag like that, after the crap he's taken for his political leanings? I think no.

A leopard doesn't change its spots, especially in and around SoBe!

This was a poor game all around. Let's see how a real OC and at least a mediocre line will affect Tua.

Ty Vaark
 
Governor Le Petomane

Governor Le Petomane

Delvin said:
LOL. It's a lock when his legal situation clears up. The org understands what Tua is. Fully.
This whole post is ****ing ridiculous. When his 'legal situation clears up'. Do you even fully understand what his legal situation is? And I understood what kind of fan you were a long time ago.
 
Delvin

Delvin

Governor Le Petomane said:
This whole post is ****ing ridiculous. When his 'legal situation clears up'. Do you even fully understand what his legal situation is? And I understood what kind of fan you were a long time ago.
Yes, I do understand it, and probably a lot better than you.
 
