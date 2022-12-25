 Can we move on from Tua already | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can we move on from Tua already

I was down on him first two years. Then this year earlier of course, he had me starting to believe, but now I'm completely done. Let's get a new QB. No need to waste another year on IF he's the guy...
 
I hope Miami does not make the playoffs. Tua needs to leave and if that means Miami missing the playoffs then so be it
 
