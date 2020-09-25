Can We Move .......

EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
1,921
Reaction score
3,664
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
the ball against the Seahawks?
No doubt that Wilson will put a lot of points on the board but can we? I thought last night we would have to score at least 35 to win, I really think we're gonna need 35 next week to compete. Howard has his work cut out for him against that beast Metcalf and Russel can improvise like no one else. Although the D improved from last night I still don't have confidence in the unit, our offense needs to win this one outright.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,634
Reaction score
2,911
With little pressure and shoddy coverage I can see RW throwing for 500+ yards
 
Phinatic8u

Phinatic8u

We got him!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 6, 2008
Messages
19,763
Reaction score
8,250
Location
South Carolinia
Seattle used to be a defensive team, not so much anymore.

Miami will have a hard time doing much of anything, but the passing game should make plays.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom