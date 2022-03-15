Can We Please Get Myles Jack?

Dolph N.Fan
Tired of softies at LB with no tenacity for Miami.
Like the player, but given the moves we have already made, and the fact that AVG and Phillips are roster locks, I doubt that is something they are seriously looking at.
Avg? Oh that Gink guy. Forgot he was still on the roster. Dude disappeared last seasonLike the player, but given the moves we have already made, and the fact that AVG and Phillips are roster locks, I doubt that is something they are seriously looking at.
Miami brought roberts back? Man didn’t think so much so-so players from a 9-8 team that was embarrassed by every good team They played would be brought back.I think we need more of a MLB, Not overly happy that we signed Roberts back as I was hoping for a beast there but it looks like we get a 2 down LB again
Yes he was resigned for something like 3.2 or 3.5 millionMiami brought roberts back? Man didn’t think so much so-so players from a 9-8 team that was embarrassed by every good team They played would be brought back.