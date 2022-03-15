 Can We Please Get Myles Jack? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can We Please Get Myles Jack?

Mach2 said:
Like the player, but given the moves we have already made, and the fact that AVG and Phillips are roster locks, I doubt that is something they are seriously looking at.
Click to expand...
Avg? Oh that Gink guy. Forgot he was still on the roster. Dude disappeared last season
 
I think we need more of a MLB, Not overly happy that we signed Roberts back as I was hoping for a beast there but it looks like we get a 2 down LB again
 
BC Phins4Life said:
I think we need more of a MLB, Not overly happy that we signed Roberts back as I was hoping for a beast there but it looks like we get a 2 down LB again
Click to expand...
Miami brought roberts back? Man didn’t think so much so-so players from a 9-8 team that was embarrassed by every good team They played would be brought back.
 
