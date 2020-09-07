Can we stop run?

bane

bane

To me the key for a successful season is staying healthy and stopping the run. Obviously tua’s development is most important thing this season. But as far as what will determine our number of wins or losses. I think if we can stop run and force teams to pass we might have a pretty good defense.

I like our additions. Especially the edge setters. We haven’t been really good stoping run since 2012. It went down hill since. 2014 started off well but got gashed at end of season. 2016 middle of pack. We really need to shut down run.
I think our upgrade at linebackers should help as well. How much improvement can we expect in this area?
 
circumstances

It all starts with Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis. If they can control the line of scrimmage, we're on our way.

Godchaux will need to be a factor as well, but it would be nice if Raekwon was stouter at the POA.
 
foozool13

Its going to be another very long season if we cant.

IF, we are able to make teams one dimensional, watch out cuz we have a good secondary (on paper, roster or green).
 
DANTODUPER

I know we are going to know It this Sunday, cause the Pats are going to try hard to do It.
 
bane

Sirspud said:
We may be better at stopping the run than pass rush.
Ya I could see that. But then if we got them in pass situations I bet Flores has some good blitzes.
 
