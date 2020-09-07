Can we stop run?

To me the key for a successful season is staying healthy and stopping the run. Obviously tua’s development is most important thing this season. But as far as what will determine our number of wins or losses. I think if we can stop run and force teams to pass we might have a pretty good defense.



I like our additions. Especially the edge setters. We haven’t been really good stoping run since 2012. It went down hill since. 2014 started off well but got gashed at end of season. 2016 middle of pack. We really need to shut down run.

I think our upgrade at linebackers should help as well. How much improvement can we expect in this area?