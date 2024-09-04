 Can we talk about Smythe? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can we talk about Smythe?

So I got into a discussion with another Dolphins fan and I'm curious for more opinions. A lot of fin fans seem to love Smythe but I just don't see it. He for sure has VERY reliable hands, but like am I missing something or is that literally all he's good at? His route running isnt anything specular, he mostly runs hitches or slants or gets dumpoffs from what I recall which isn't exactly asking a lot. After watching him whiff a block in week1 2 and 3 last year that turned 3TDs into 3 FGs I feel like he's a pretty poor blocker. He seemed like he was exclusively used after that to only block S's and CBs because he get no movement on anyone in a front 7.

Furthermore I feel like this is reenforced now that we have 4 active TEs rostered. I feel like Smythe is a perfect TE2-3 depth player but as a starter is probably one of the worst for what the position is expected to contribute. Can anyone name 3-5 worse starting TEs in the league than Smythe?

I'd like to iterate that this isn't me hating or anything, genuinely curious how other people view this guy and hopefully to be proven wrong
 
Smythe is definitely a TE2. He's a decent player, but nothing special.
I'm not complaining, he's paid like a TE2, so until Hill passes Smythe, I'd keep him.

That said, once Julien Hill passes Smythe, and he will... then Smythe is on borrowed time.
 
Stoobz said:
Smythe is not great nor is he terrible. He is a solid TE that fills a role decently.

Having said that, I think he becomes TE3 sooner rather than later.

I think we will see a lot more 2TE sets.
I think this is all but guaranteed with Jonnu's "F" designation. I also suspect to see Achane in a similar type of flex role where he's sharing snaps with another RB on the field.
 
You are correct to feel the way you do. A lot of fans can latch onto below average players just because we drafted them and they’ve been here awhile. It’s called the McCain effect. Usually the word experience is thrown out a lot when the McCain effect is being presented.

This is Smythe’s last year as a Dolphin. He will be replaced with a minimum contract guy.

I think Julian Hill has an incredible ceiling.

You need multi dimensional TEs in today’s game.
 
I drafted our new guy Jonuu (sp?) in my fantasy pool as a possible surprise. I'd be happy if either of them increase our TE production this year. I really think we need to do more short passing since the D against us tends to drop rather far. Fingers crossed.
 
