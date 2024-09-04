Can we talk about Smythe?

So I got into a discussion with another Dolphins fan and I'm curious for more opinions. A lot of fin fans seem to love Smythe but I just don't see it. He for sure has VERY reliable hands, but like am I missing something or is that literally all he's good at? His route running isnt anything specular, he mostly runs hitches or slants or gets dumpoffs from what I recall which isn't exactly asking a lot. After watching him whiff a block in week1 2 and 3 last year that turned 3TDs into 3 FGs I feel like he's a pretty poor blocker. He seemed like he was exclusively used after that to only block S's and CBs because he get no movement on anyone in a front 7.



Furthermore I feel like this is reenforced now that we have 4 active TEs rostered. I feel like Smythe is a perfect TE2-3 depth player but as a starter is probably one of the worst for what the position is expected to contribute. Can anyone name 3-5 worse starting TEs in the league than Smythe?



I'd like to iterate that this isn't me hating or anything, genuinely curious how other people view this guy and hopefully to be proven wrong