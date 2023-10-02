 Can we talk about this Achane kid a bit more? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can we talk about this Achane kid a bit more?

royalshank

royalshank

So far, running the ball his numbers are :

ATT: 27
YDS: 309
AVG: 11.4
TDs: 4

Throw in another 2 TDs off of shovel passes. This kid explodes through the line w crazy vision and movement. He’s a threat to go all the way every time he touches the ball.

And the surprising thing - for me - is how he breaks and shakes tackles. He looks like he’s stopped and then corkscrews for another 2 or 3 yards.

I love this kid. He’s a lightning rod. Anyone else as excited about him as I am? Romo said it best today - “you can find fast guys. But fast guys who are ALSO football players are rare” (something like that). This kid is rare. Dare I say special?

More Achane, more points for this O…more wins.
 
He is such a patient runner and really explodes through lanes once created. It’s a treat to watch. Does not go down on first contact and consistently fights for extra yardage. Liken him more to Warrick Dunn than Darren Sproles and sticking to that.
 
We knew about the speed and quickness but he's breaking tackles too. Ay-Chan is a playmaker and to think some people thought he'd lose snaps to Ahmed....lol
 
And yet we went away from running him more today. He was gashing them on his what..8 carries for just over 100 yards, and we didn't stay with that? What?!?!
 
We knew about the speed and quickness but he's breaking tackles too. Ay-Chan is a playmaker and to think some people thought he'd lose snaps to Ahmed....lol
Yeah Ahmed’s role is backup now in case of emergency. Man this kid is amazing
 
He is such a patient runner and really explodes through lanes once created. It's a treat to watch. Does not go down on first contact and consistently fights for extra yardage. Liken him more to Warrick Dunn than Darren Sproles and sticking to that.
Said the same regards Dunn comparison after we drafted him.
Great pick if he has a similar career.
Think he is a chance for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
 
He’s a tough little bastard.

Watched the game today with my sons and a couple friends. All hands agree:

He hits that line HARD. Even his first shovel last week that everybody talks about was no gimme, had to work for it.

Runs plenty pissed. I like that.

He runs like a guy that doesn’t care what he’s getting paid, or will get paid. He just wants to hammer, then kick in the afterburners…
 
