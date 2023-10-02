Can we talk about this Achane kid a bit more?

royalshank
So far, running the ball his numbers are :
ATT: 27
YDS: 309
AVG: 11.4
TDs: 4
Throw in another 2 TDs off of shovel passes. This kid explodes through the line w crazy vision and movement. He’s a threat to go all the way every time he touches the ball.
And the surprising thing - for me - is how he breaks and shakes tackles. He looks like he’s stopped and then corkscrews for another 2 or 3 yards.
I love this kid. He’s a lightning rod. Anyone else as excited about him as I am? Romo said it best today - “you can find fast guys. But fast guys who are ALSO football players are rare” (something like that). This kid is rare. Dare I say special?
More Achane, more points for this O…more wins.
