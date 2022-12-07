Can we talk off-season on a loss week?

Carne Asada
there be no distractions for our team
Club Member
Whenever I try to talk draft, who to let go, who to ship out, who to sign or extend, lately, I get told nobody cares.
Is it a good time now?
I want a power back, better LBs and returners. Bring the expensive corners back one more year. Let the role-players about to hit FA walk.
Suggestions?
Is it a good time now?
I want a power back, better LBs and returners. Bring the expensive corners back one more year. Let the role-players about to hit FA walk.
Suggestions?