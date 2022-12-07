 Can we talk off-season on a loss week? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can we talk off-season on a loss week?

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

Whenever I try to talk draft, who to let go, who to ship out, who to sign or extend, lately, I get told nobody cares.

Is it a good time now?

I want a power back, better LBs and returners. Bring the expensive corners back one more year. Let the role-players about to hit FA walk.

Suggestions?
 
Nobody still cares. You need to wait till Miami is officially out of the playoff race, loses a playoff game/SB, or wins the SB (hopefully, it's option number 3).

I'll play your game though. I agree with your assessment about LBs, they do need an upgrade there. Power back, perhaps, but I don't think it's a huge need. Another quality O lineman or 2. I'd even suggest looking at a replacement for Teddy at the QB2 position. I was hopeful that he would fit the role, but he was pretty bad in his limited opportunities this year.
 
If you want a good short yardage back, draft Chris Rodriguez from UK in the 6 th or 7 th.
 
Don't mind the premise. I actually like that aspect, as it relates to my favorite franchise.

The problem (from my perspective) is that unless ppl are going to take the time to look at the cap, the contracts, the mechanics, and the realities of the situation, it's just valueless gibber jabber.

I guess it's fine to just say "I want elite across the board, on both sides of the ball", but if it's going to be a serious discussion, tell me how to do these things within the framework of reality.

As far as it being too early? It's not too early to start considering things, but hard to make any concrete statements, as there are many unknowns.
 
I completely agree. It's just for fun. It's Wednesday. Slow news day.
 
I think that money is going to waste. How many Foles stories are there? Back ups rarely win you games, let alone SBs. Just ride with Skylar and take the losses if they come. If we lose Tua for a full season we probably would rather tank.
 
bridgewater goes, try to get out from under byron jones and ogbah. too much money for too little production. same for cedric wilson. see if can trade these guys. if not waive in financially smartest way, eat the dead money. sadly we don't have much in way of draft picks. need linebackers, and another outside CB. not sure if way to restructure xavien howard down, if he doesn't get better in remaining games also very overpaid, he has been terrible this year. injury should no longer be an excuse
 
Usually when the Dolphins think they have a position of absolute strength, it ends up being a liability. WR’s at the beginning of last year, secondary this year, d-line when Wake, Quinn, and Suh were playing, linebackers forever….they don’t have any blue chip picks in the first round so I guess just BPA
 
Our 2nd rounder should be interesting. There should be some solid guys there.

Nolan Smith is a Senior and got injured. He might fall to us.

To'o To'o might slide because of size limitations.

Campbell, Overshown and Sanders have played great seasons.

Cedrick Gray might declare.
 
Fins are pretty much all in at this point... This is what you get, let the cards fall...
 
