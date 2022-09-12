Can we trade Cedrick Wilson for a Center?

ChitownPhins28
We need a center more than a WR3 and I think a number of teams would see Wilson as a WR2 cuz that's a roster weakness.
That, and I dont want guys that dont know how to pick up a first down when they're Right ****ing There and essentially Kill 2 Drives!
We need a ****ing center!
