 Can we trade Cedrick Wilson for a Center? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can we trade Cedrick Wilson for a Center?

C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
2,837
Reaction score
3,472
Age
51
Location
Aurora IL
We need a center more than a WR3 and I think a number of teams would see Wilson as a WR2 cuz that's a roster weakness.

That, and I dont want guys that dont know how to pick up a first down when they're Right ****ing There and essentially Kill 2 Drives!

We need a ****ing center!
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Fins Up with Fire!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
49,456
Reaction score
55,675
Age
58
Location
So Cal
ChitownPhins28 said:
We need a center more than a WR3 and I think a number of teams would see Wilson as a WR2 cuz that's a roster weakness.

That, and I dont want guys that dont know how to pick up a first down when they're Right ****ing There and essentially Kill 2 Drives!

We need a ****ing center!
Click to expand...
Bro give it a break. :ffic:
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
8,011
Reaction score
9,191
I’m willing to give Ez some his reps I know that
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
8,011
Reaction score
9,191
Maybe the cowboys will give us a 2nd round pick and take his contract at the trade deadline , they are desperate lol

Move Ez into the third.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom