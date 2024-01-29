 Can we trade Wilkins? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can we trade Wilkins?

I think we are going to put the franchise tag on him. A lot of people dont think its wise to invest over $20M annually on a DT especially since we are in such a salary cap mess.

I was looking at potential trade partners who have a lot of salary cap space. The Lions have over $58M in cap space next year. They are obviously a team in win now mode so they might be willing to trade for Wilkins.

I think you can negotiate a trade while you have a player under the franchise tag.

The Lions starting DT's are Alim McNeill and Benito Jones. Wilkins would definitely represent an upgrade.

Lets say we get the Lions first pick number 29 and their 4th and we give them back one of our 6ths.

Having picks number 21 and 29 would give us options to trade down and really stockpile our roster with some cheap young talent which is what we need.
 
Are we not in win now mode? it's so confusing lol
 
Well X, Ogbah, Baker go first. Davis next.

Meanwhile out d-line sans Seiler and CW is a injury report. I include Edge as d-line
 
I mean we could trade him, but finding a partner willing to trade a 1st rounder for a guy on a franchise tag is tough. It rarely happens for a reason. The time to trade him was last year, so at this point we either tag him with intent to keep him or let him walk for a 3rd round compensatory pick next year IMO.
 
You can franchise a player and trade him, so I think that could be a possibility.

Obviously, I would love it if Miami could find a way to keep Wilkins, but it's going to be tough. The Detroit scenario could make sense.
 
Maybe we could trade em Sanders then Danny boy would be more inclined to go up 17 ****ing points halfway through the 3rd quarter
 
