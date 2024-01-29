Can we trade Wilkins?

I think we are going to put the franchise tag on him. A lot of people dont think its wise to invest over $20M annually on a DT especially since we are in such a salary cap mess.



I was looking at potential trade partners who have a lot of salary cap space. The Lions have over $58M in cap space next year. They are obviously a team in win now mode so they might be willing to trade for Wilkins.



I think you can negotiate a trade while you have a player under the franchise tag.



The Lions starting DT's are Alim McNeill and Benito Jones. Wilkins would definitely represent an upgrade.



Lets say we get the Lions first pick number 29 and their 4th and we give them back one of our 6ths.



Having picks number 21 and 29 would give us options to trade down and really stockpile our roster with some cheap young talent which is what we need.