 Can We Trademark McCrycloset? NE Coaches Told To Not Be Hard on Mac Jones | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can We Trademark McCrycloset? NE Coaches Told To Not Be Hard on Mac Jones

MULI6MOVU5G3TMIXDVE2D6WCDU.jpeg
 
He’s a hell of a lot better than anyone thought.

He wants to be better - some guys need pressure to climb others need relief from the harsh inner critic.

I’d rather be a NE fan than a Dolphin fan….in the 70s when it was reversed I got captured - now we are the Detroit lions of this league - we suck year after year - stuck in 9-7 ville.

Bellichick used the Dolphins as toilet paper for 20 plus years!
 
raving said:
He’s a hell of a lot better than anyone thought.

He wants to be better - some guys need pressure to climb others need relief from the harsh inner critic.

I’d rather be a NE fan than a Dolphin fan….in the 70s when it was reversed I got captured - now we are the Detroit lions of this league - we suck year after year - stuck in 9-7 ville.

Bellichick used the Dolphins as toilet paper for 20 plus years!
no one is holding you back, i can assure you
 
raving said:
He’s a hell of a lot better than anyone thought.

He wants to be better - some guys need pressure to climb others need relief from the harsh inner critic.

I’d rather be a NE fan than a Dolphin fan….in the 70s when it was reversed I got captured - now we are the Detroit lions of this league - we suck year after year - stuck in 9-7 ville.

Bellichick used the Dolphins as toilet paper for 20 plus years!
They're better how? Go be a Pats fan then, sounds like you're working their glory hole to begin with. I smell Pats troll.
 
raving said:
He’s a hell of a lot better than anyone thought.

He wants to be better - some guys need pressure to climb others need relief from the harsh inner critic.

I’d rather be a NE fan than a Dolphin fan….in the 70s when it was reversed I got captured - now we are the Detroit lions of this league - we suck year after year - stuck in 9-7 ville.

Bellichick used the Dolphins as toilet paper for 20 plus years!
Overreaction tuesday.png
 
raving said:
He’s a hell of a lot better than anyone thought.

He wants to be better - some guys need pressure to climb others need relief from the harsh inner critic.

I’d rather be a NE fan than a Dolphin fan….in the 70s when it was reversed I got captured - now we are the Detroit lions of this league - we suck year after year - stuck in 9-7 ville.

Bellichick used the Dolphins as toilet paper for 20 plus years!
*Just a Quick Reminder* Also, using the "Ignore" Feature

Hey guys hope you are all staying safe and enjoying the holiday season. Just wanted to leave a quick reminder that this board is a place to discuss all things Miami Dolphins. Nothing is better than a good debate, but as we know sometimes debates can get out of hand. If anybody feels things are...
finheaven.com finheaven.com

Thought this might be a useful reminder after that post.
 
raving said:
He’s a hell of a lot better than anyone thought.

He wants to be better - some guys need pressure to climb others need relief from the harsh inner critic.

I’d rather be a NE fan than a Dolphin fan….in the 70s when it was reversed I got captured - now we are the Detroit lions of this league - we suck year after year - stuck in 9-7 ville.

Bellichick used the Dolphins as toilet paper for 20 plus years!
worse than I thought
 
raving said:
He’s a hell of a lot better than anyone thought.

He wants to be better - some guys need pressure to climb others need relief from the harsh inner critic.

I’d rather be a NE fan than a Dolphin fan….in the 70s when it was reversed I got captured - now we are the Detroit lions of this league - we suck year after year - stuck in 9-7 ville.

Bellichick used the Dolphins as toilet paper for 20 plus years!
Your posts are fun to read. From Tua hate to Mac love.
 
LibertineOneThree said:

*Just a Quick Reminder* Also, using the "Ignore" Feature

Hey guys hope you are all staying safe and enjoying the holiday season. Just wanted to leave a quick reminder that this board is a place to discuss all things Miami Dolphins. Nothing is better than a good debate, but as we know sometimes debates can get out of hand. If anybody feels things are...
finheaven.com finheaven.com

Thought this might be a useful reminder after that post.
Hell no. When a Pats troll says that? Nah. I'm not hitting the ignore button. He needs to get the full wise@ss cannons.

Make It Real Attack On Titan GIF by The Hacksmith
 
raving said:
He’s a hell of a lot better than anyone thought.

He wants to be better - some guys need pressure to climb others need relief from the harsh inner critic.

I’d rather be a NE fan than a Dolphin fan….in the 70s when it was reversed I got captured - now we are the Detroit lions of this league - we suck year after year - stuck in 9-7 ville.

Bellichick used the Dolphins as toilet paper for 20 plus years!
he was said to be the most pro-ready...but with very little improvement. He's at best a marginally better Jimmy G. And that's exactly what we've seen, which is giving him more credit than he's due( he sucks). The rest of your comment is really quite sad and I feel bad for you.
 
raving said:
He’s a hell of a lot better than anyone thought.

He wants to be better - some guys need pressure to climb others need relief from the harsh inner critic.

I’d rather be a NE fan than a Dolphin fan….in the 70s when it was reversed I got captured - now we are the Detroit lions of this league - we suck year after year - stuck in 9-7 ville.

Bellichick used the Dolphins as toilet paper for 20 plus years!
they cheated.. f*ck em.. lol
 
