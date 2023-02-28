Can We Trademark McCrycloset? NE Coaches Told To Not Be Hard on Mac Jones

Fin-Loco
2023/2024 NFL Champs
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 22,657
- Reaction score
- 70,195
I want to see if we can trademark McCrycloset.
He’s a hell of a lot better than anyone thought.
He wants to be better - some guys need pressure to climb others need relief from the harsh inner critic.
I’d rather be a NE fan than a Dolphin fan….in the 70s when it was reversed I got captured - now we are the Detroit lions of this league - we suck year after year - stuck in 9-7 ville.
Bellichick used the Dolphins as toilet paper for 20 plus years!
They're better how? Go be a Pats fan then, sounds like you're working their glory hole to begin with. I smell Pats troll.He’s a hell of a lot better than anyone thought.
He wants to be better - some guys need pressure to climb others need relief from the harsh inner critic.
I’d rather be a NE fan than a Dolphin fan….in the 70s when it was reversed I got captured - now we are the Detroit lions of this league - we suck year after year - stuck in 9-7 ville.
Bellichick used the Dolphins as toilet paper for 20 plus years!
He’s a hell of a lot better than anyone thought.
He wants to be better - some guys need pressure to climb others need relief from the harsh inner critic.
I’d rather be a NE fan than a Dolphin fan….in the 70s when it was reversed I got captured - now we are the Detroit lions of this league - we suck year after year - stuck in 9-7 ville.
Bellichick used the Dolphins as toilet paper for 20 plus years!
He’s a hell of a lot better than anyone thought.
He wants to be better - some guys need pressure to climb others need relief from the harsh inner critic.
I’d rather be a NE fan than a Dolphin fan….in the 70s when it was reversed I got captured - now we are the Detroit lions of this league - we suck year after year - stuck in 9-7 ville.
Bellichick used the Dolphins as toilet paper for 20 plus years!
worse than I thoughtHe’s a hell of a lot better than anyone thought.
He wants to be better - some guys need pressure to climb others need relief from the harsh inner critic.
I’d rather be a NE fan than a Dolphin fan….in the 70s when it was reversed I got captured - now we are the Detroit lions of this league - we suck year after year - stuck in 9-7 ville.
Bellichick used the Dolphins as toilet paper for 20 plus years!
Your posts are fun to read. From Tua hate to Mac love.He’s a hell of a lot better than anyone thought.
He wants to be better - some guys need pressure to climb others need relief from the harsh inner critic.
I’d rather be a NE fan than a Dolphin fan….in the 70s when it was reversed I got captured - now we are the Detroit lions of this league - we suck year after year - stuck in 9-7 ville.
Bellichick used the Dolphins as toilet paper for 20 plus years!
Hell no. When a Pats troll says that? Nah. I'm not hitting the ignore button. He needs to get the full wise@ss cannons.
*Just a Quick Reminder* Also, using the "Ignore" FeatureHey guys hope you are all staying safe and enjoying the holiday season. Just wanted to leave a quick reminder that this board is a place to discuss all things Miami Dolphins. Nothing is better than a good debate, but as we know sometimes debates can get out of hand. If anybody feels things are...finheaven.com
Thought this might be a useful reminder after that post.
he was said to be the most pro-ready...but with very little improvement. He's at best a marginally better Jimmy G. And that's exactly what we've seen, which is giving him more credit than he's due( he sucks). The rest of your comment is really quite sad and I feel bad for you.He’s a hell of a lot better than anyone thought.
He wants to be better - some guys need pressure to climb others need relief from the harsh inner critic.
I’d rather be a NE fan than a Dolphin fan….in the 70s when it was reversed I got captured - now we are the Detroit lions of this league - we suck year after year - stuck in 9-7 ville.
Bellichick used the Dolphins as toilet paper for 20 plus years!
But Tua handled it like a professional.Imagine Mac dealing with what Flores put Tua through?
they cheated.. f*ck em.. lolHe’s a hell of a lot better than anyone thought.
He wants to be better - some guys need pressure to climb others need relief from the harsh inner critic.
I’d rather be a NE fan than a Dolphin fan….in the 70s when it was reversed I got captured - now we are the Detroit lions of this league - we suck year after year - stuck in 9-7 ville.
Bellichick used the Dolphins as toilet paper for 20 plus years!