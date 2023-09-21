Can you win a Superbowl with a kicker who cant make a 50+ plus FG?

I think this is a fair question.



When we lined up Sanders for that 55 yarder from the NE 37 in the 4th quarter on 4th and 3 on Sunday it was the right call as it would have made it a two score game with only a couple of minutes on the clock.



Every Dolphins fan on earth immediately groaned when Sanders trotted out though, knowing full well he does not have the leg to make that kick.



Given that exact situation against other teams moving forward, does McDaniel keep trotting Sanders out there? Or is he now and will he become more inclined to run a play in those situations? So this question mark over our kicker is about more than points on the board and a direct question about whether he can do it when we most need him. It also bleeds into decision making and giving up 20+ yards (against a nett punt) to opposition offenses by either continuing to miss those field goals or failing to convert those 4th downs because we have little other choice.



As the OP points out - that could be a huge factor either against a better offence than NE or better QB than Mac Jones, plus it could be huge in crunch time in the playoffs no matter who we play.



Sadly we lose pretty much every penny of his cap hit by cutting him which is the only reason he's still here I suspect.