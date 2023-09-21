 Can you win a Superbowl with a kicker who cant make a 50+ plus FG? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can you win a Superbowl with a kicker who cant make a 50+ plus FG?

BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
6,367
Reaction score
9,100
Location
Miami
Some will say that a championship team shouldn't depend on their kicker, but I cant remember a time where the Chiefs, Patriots, or any other team made a championship run where their kicker didnt save their hides in at least 1 game on their way to the ship.

Part of what helped the Pats dynasty was Adam Vinatieri. We cant expect to dominate everyone by our passing attack, specially in the playoffs. I think we have a good offense, a good enough defense, a decent special teams unit, but a below average kicker.

Can we win it all without reliable kicking?
 
I think this is a fair question.

When we lined up Sanders for that 55 yarder from the NE 37 in the 4th quarter on 4th and 3 on Sunday it was the right call as it would have made it a two score game with only a couple of minutes on the clock.

Every Dolphins fan on earth immediately groaned when Sanders trotted out though, knowing full well he does not have the leg to make that kick.

Given that exact situation against other teams moving forward, does McDaniel keep trotting Sanders out there? Or is he now and will he become more inclined to run a play in those situations? So this question mark over our kicker is about more than points on the board and a direct question about whether he can do it when we most need him. It also bleeds into decision making and giving up 20+ yards (against a nett punt) to opposition offenses by either continuing to miss those field goals or failing to convert those 4th downs because we have little other choice.

As the OP points out - that could be a huge factor either against a better offence than NE or better QB than Mac Jones, plus it could be huge in crunch time in the playoffs no matter who we play.

Sadly we lose pretty much every penny of his cap hit by cutting him which is the only reason he's still here I suspect.
 
I’m not sending Sanders out to make a game deciding kick regardless of distance. He can barely make a extra point. I’m putting the ball in Tua’s hands!
 
McMikey Mike said:
Miami has a notorious history with its kickers.
Click to expand...

Who was the kicker during the Griese era? That kicker was notorious for screwing up, wasn't he? That Super Bowl VII gaff was classic!
Who was the kicker during the Marino era? Was it Finkle or Einhorn or Uwe von Schamann? Ace Ventura knows!
Who is the kicker during the Tagovailoa era? Well...are you starting to see a trend?

For me, this is another one of those crazy superstitions that I embrace. Does Miami need an unreliable kicker for Karma points from the football gods?
 
It’s really fascinating, because 2 seasons ago Sanders was money from nearly any distance. Something has taken his confidence away.
 
Robbie Gould is a career 70% kicker from 50+ and exactly 70% over the last three seasons. He was 2/2 for SF last season.

Sanders is 57% over his career, 31% since 2021.

Gould also has a total career FG success rate of 86.5% against Sanders' 82.3%.

Kickers that perform like Sanders has over the last 2/3 years get cut. The only reason he hasn't is that it costs us $3m to do so. We save $3.4m against the cap by cutting him next year so it's unimaginable he's still here in 2024. But will that be too late?
 
What are the Miami Dolphins famous for?

Obscure, unimaginable and amazing NFL records.
Games that inspire comparisons to cardiac events.
Notorious kickers.
Notorious plays.
QBs of great renown.
Receivers of great renown.
Pounding ground game with speed and force.
A coach of great renown (and now there are two?)

It seems to me that the Miami Dolphins are back on track.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom