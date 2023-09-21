Can you win a Superbowl with a kicker who cant make a 50+ plus FG?

BennySwella
We need better LB's
Some will say that a championship team shouldn't depend on their kicker, but I cant remember a time where the Chiefs, Patriots, or any other team made a championship run where their kicker didnt save their hides in at least 1 game on their way to the ship.
Part of what helped the Pats dynasty was Adam Vinatieri. We cant expect to dominate everyone by our passing attack, specially in the playoffs. I think we have a good offense, a good enough defense, a decent special teams unit, but a below average kicker.
Can we win it all without reliable kicking?
Can we win it all without reliable kicking?
Can we win it all without reliable kicking?