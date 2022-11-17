Canadian Dolphins Fan looking for 2 tickets to Houston Game.

CanadianFish
Starter
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2003
- Messages
- 424
- Reaction score
- 108
- Age
- 44
- Location
- Montreal, Canada
Hi all, I am looking to buy 2 tickets for the Dolphins game on November 27th. I am taking my wife with me for the first time. If you have tickets you are looking to sell, please help out a fellow fish fan!
Picture of my son and me in 2014 to prove I am a true diehard FishFan!
Ideally looking for something that isn't in the top bowl.
Picture of my son and me in 2014 to prove I am a true diehard FishFan!
Ideally looking for something that isn't in the top bowl.