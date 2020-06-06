Cancel NFL Ticket

If it's not about the flag, then why kneel during the national anthem. Kneel (and pray if you think it helps) when you come out of the tunnel, or 5 minutes before the game starts, or in the locker room, or stage a recording opportunity with the NFL cameras to spread the word. You don't need to do it during the anthem as everyone is respecting our country and the individuals that serve or served our country.



Directly from Colin Kapernick "“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color”



It started because of the flag, to continue to kneel during the flag is clearly showing your continued protesting of our flag and our country. I don't condone police brutality on any human being. In fact, the white man that died a year ago in TX because a cop was kneeling on his neck for 13 minutes did not deserve to die. That doesn't mean we should kneel for our flag which has consistently stood for freedom.



Kneeling in protest of police brutality is ok. Kneeling in protest of our flag and country is not.