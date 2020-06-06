Cancel NFL Ticket

Str8phinatic

Str8phinatic

Rookie
Joined
Feb 8, 2007
Messages
15
Reaction score
0
Location
Maryland
Politics are unacceptable in sports. With the comments the NFL made yesterday, kneeling during the National Anthem will be back. I cancelled my subscription this morning. Hopefully more will follow. Losing $400 from thousands of subscribers will be devastating
 
1972forever

Second String
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
1,407
Reaction score
1,932
Age
67
Location
Miami
I have absolutely no issue with players kneeling during the National Anthem. It isn’t about the flag or the men and women serving in the military and I understand that. I will be happy to renew my Sunday ticket if there are actually games this coming season.
 
dolphintodd

dolphintodd

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 5, 2011
Messages
1,756
Reaction score
1,056
Politics do not belong here either.
 
qmar

qmar

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2008
Messages
757
Reaction score
56
If it's not about the flag, then why kneel during the national anthem. Kneel (and pray if you think it helps) when you come out of the tunnel, or 5 minutes before the game starts, or in the locker room, or stage a recording opportunity with the NFL cameras to spread the word. You don't need to do it during the anthem as everyone is respecting our country and the individuals that serve or served our country.

Directly from Colin Kapernick "“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color”

It started because of the flag, to continue to kneel during the flag is clearly showing your continued protesting of our flag and our country. I don't condone police brutality on any human being. In fact, the white man that died a year ago in TX because a cop was kneeling on his neck for 13 minutes did not deserve to die. That doesn't mean we should kneel for our flag which has consistently stood for freedom.

Kneeling in protest of police brutality is ok. Kneeling in protest of our flag and country is not.
 
