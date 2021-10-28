Candidates for Coaches in 2022

I do not know how Brian (It's on me) Flores and Chris (no comment) Grier return to Miami after this year. We have, okay mostly me, have discussed the vast array of issues with their decisions. That being said, who would we like to come in and lead our team (I still cannot believe the number of 1st year coaches we have such as the line coach who this is his 1st year, anyways I digress)? I will throw a name up there who I respect. Jason Garrett who I think is a good person, can build a staff and more importantly, move forward from his mistakes. I think he was in a terrible position having to be micro managed by Jerry Jones. Any thoughts (positive ones :)