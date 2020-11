Eh, maybe. Problem is Flores said it was performance based, so I will take him at his word. I think the hit in question was just a good opportunity to make the change. I certainly don’t want Tua injured, but I hate that they pulled him. Sometimes you need to eat some humble pie and overcome adversity. They are coddling him to much. Leave him in and let him learn, and can we please actually let the kid sling it? IF he fails, we’ve got draft ammo. If he succeeds, we’ve got our QB.