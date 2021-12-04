Cap Break down

NFL Spending - Cap A real-time look at how NFL teams are spending their cap dollars on s.

I hate starting threads just on the off chance that it’s already been covered, so if it has I apologize. I just stumbled upon this cap breakdown and thought it was interesting. I’ve used spottrac before but never noticed the positional breakdown and how it compares to NFL ranking. We have the highest cap % for WR’s which isn’t surprising, but it’s certainly unfortunate given the production (cough… Fuller… cough).We are 31st in OL cap allotment which doesn’t surprise anyone. So this begs the question. Did they expect guys to blossom or did they take a horrible OL into the year because they didn’t think they are a contender this year?QB - money will be a big question mark. If Tua is the guy than it probably stays about the same. They’ll look for a vet due to Tua’s injury history. There‘s still a high chance IMO of a trade which could drastically change that QB number.RB - I’d love to draft a guy. Cheaper and you can get good enough guys every year to be competent.WR - big opportunity to drop payroll (Fuller, Parker, Wilson), but how do we fill in the gaps left behind?TE - Gesicki?OL - please for the sake of everyone at least get to average.DL - Ogbah is probably going to get paid pretty well. I suspect we let him walk and use the cash elsewhere.LB - Draft upgrade would be greatDB - this will be unchanged imoConsidering where we rank, DL seems to be our bright spot here. It looks like they are building from the outside in. While they are drafting interior the money being spent is outside in.