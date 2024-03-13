 Cap Day | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cap Day

We have to be under by 4pm today. The terms of most of the new signings have not been fully released and are not up to date on spotrac or overthecap. I wonder how much more work if any, will need to be done today.
 
We have to be under by 4pm today. The terms of most of the new signings have not been fully released and are not up to date on spotrac or overthecap. I wonder how much more work if any, will need to be done today.
I was just talking about this......we're only about 3 to 4mill under right now but that won’t be enough to get all these new players....I heard the Armstead deal hasn’t been included yet so that could be part of it.....might still cut Wilson and maybe one more guy like Duke?.....that'd give us close to 6mill between the two of them
 
I was just talking about this......we're only about 3 to 4mill under right now but that won't be enough to get all these new players....I heard the Armstead deal hasn't been included yet so that could be part of it.....might still cut Wilson and maybe one more guy like Duke?.....that'd give us close to 6mill between the two of them
I think you nailed it with Wilson and Duke.
 
Aren't one or two of our signings only for one year? We can't backload those contracts
 
In the history of the cap has there ever been a team not compliant by the deadline?
 
Situation to keep watch:

I was looking at that thinking Bosa would be a sneaky luxury if they had to release him ( unlikely)

Then I remembered. He's the Bosa brother that's always hurt.

There's a site that gives %'s of likelihood of getting hurt. He was at 89% for 2024 based on history
 
May have something to do with players having only agreed to terms but not signing, contracts going to NFLPA, etc. Dolphins can announce restructures at anytime that will instantly lower cap. Really not much to see here.
 
