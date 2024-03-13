BahamaFinFan78
We have to be under by 4pm today. The terms of most of the new signings have not been fully released and are not up to date on spotrac or overthecap. I wonder how much more work if any, will need to be done today.
I was just talking about this......we're only about 3 to 4mill under right now but that won't be enough to get all these new players....I heard the Armstead deal hasn't been included yet so that could be part of it.....might still cut Wilson and maybe one more guy like Duke?.....that'd give us close to 6mill between the two of them
I was just talking about this......we're only about 3 to 4mill under right now but that won’t be enough to get all these new players....I heard the Armstead deal hasn’t been included yet so that could be part of it.....might still cut Wilson and maybe one more guy like Duke?.....that'd give us close to 6mill between the two of them
Dolphins: lose 1st round pick
The league shall fine a team, no idea what that would look like.
No need, they aren't significant contracts.
Well, Barrett is 9 mil a year and we only have 2 mil in space and his contract hasn't been counted in yet
